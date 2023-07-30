"I’m just trying to soak it all up" - Liverpool youngster opens up on playing alongside superstar Mo Salah

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak expressed his admiration for Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah following their pre-season friendly against Leicester City. The 17-year-old Scottish talent, who netted the final goal in the Reds' impressive 4-0 victory, spoke highly of Salah's skill and impact on the game.

In an interview with LFC TV, the 17-year-old said that he is learning a lot from Salah. Ben Doak, who, like Salah, plays on the right-wing, said (via Liverpool Echo):

“What’s not to like (watching Salah)? He’s one of the best in the world and has been for a few years, I’m just trying to soak it all up, and take in everything I can from him.”

Doak's stellar performances during Liverpool's pre-season matches have not gone unnoticed. As the club prepares for a UEFA Europa League campaign, he could secure regular playing time in the European competition.

The Scottish winger also expressed his desire to play as many games as possible with the senior team in the 2023-24 season. He said:

“Of course, I want to play as many games as possible. The more you play, the more likely you are to stay in the game as a whole. I’m just trying to make a career for myself, hopefully at the highest level.”

Liverpool fans will keep an eye on Ben Doak in the 2023-24 season to see how he harnesses his gains from playing alongside Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool secure four-goal win over Leicester City

The Reds' pre-season campaign has been nothing short of spectacular, as they once again displayed their attacking prowess with a resounding 4-0 triumph over Leicester City. This victory marked the third consecutive friendly in which Jurgen Klopp's team netted four goals, following a 4-2 win against Karlsruher and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth.

The Merseyside club wasted no time in asserting their dominance against the Foxes, with Darwin Nunez scoring in the 30th minute, making it his fourth pre-season goal in just three matches. The Uruguayan forward capitalized on a rebound after Mads Hermansen saved Diogo Jota's attempt.

18-year-old midfielder Bobby Clark extended the Reds' lead just five minutes later, solidifying their control over the match. Jurgen Klopp's lethal attackers continued to wreak havoc on their opponents, and it was Diogo Jota who made it 3-0 in the 38th minute.

Jota's impeccable header found the back of the net after a brilliantly executed one-two with Mohamed Salah. Ben Doak scored Liverpool's fourth in the 64th minute as he got on the end of a Joel Matip flick-on from Dominik Szoboszlai's corner.

The Merseyside giants have shown impressive attacking form during their pre-season outings, which should bode well for their upcoming campaign.