“I’m a Liverpool man” – Arsenal linked midfielder swears his allegiance to Reds amid transfer rumors

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jesper Lindstrom has expressed his admiration for Liverpool amidst links with the Reds' Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Lindstrom rose through the ranks at Brondby's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2018. He went on to make 65 appearances across all competitions for the Danish club, scoring and assisting 15 goals each.

The attacker's performances for Brondby saw him attract interest from top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal. However, Eintracht eventually snapped him up for a fee of around €7 million.

Lindstrom has since been a key player for the Bundesliga outfit, netting eight goals and providing nine assists in 49 games. It appears his displays in Germany have also piqued Arsenal's interest further.

The Gunners are keen to sign the 22-year-old attacker in the winter transfer window. They have even started negotiations over a deal for the player, according to reports.

Lindstrom has now expressed his delight at being linked with a club of Arsenal's stature. However, he insisted that he does not know if the north London giants are genuinely interested in buying him. He told Danish sports magazine Tipsbladet:

"When you play regularly for a club in one of the biggest leagues in the world, and you help them win the Europa League, there must be clubs that are watching. It's a huge confidence boost to hear that such a big club is watching me. But I honestly don't know if that's true."

Lindstrom went on to swear his allegiance to the Gunners' Premier League rivals Liverpool.

"I'm a Liverpool man", the Dane quipped.

While it appears Lindstrom is keen on a move to Anfield, it is unclear whether Liverpool hold an interest in him.

Arsenal and Liverpool return to action this weekend

Arsenal and Liverpool have not played in over a week due to the international break. However, the English giants will return to action in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners are scheduled to face arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (October 1). They will be keen to retain their place at the top of the league table.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on the same day. They have notably not played a league game since Everton held them to a 0-0 draw on September 3.

The two sides will then lock horns with each other in the Premier League the following weekend.

