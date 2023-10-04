"I'm no longer a Manchester United fan" - IShowSpeed pledges allegiance to Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al-Nassr respond brilliantly

Die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan and popular streamer IShowSpeed delivered a scathing rant via his X (Twitter) account following Manchester United's 2-3 home defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Gala came from behind twice in the game before grabbing a late winner via Mauro Icardi to send the Red Devils to the bottom of Group A.

Following the game, Speed posted the following on his X account:

"That's it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a (Manchester) United fan. I've been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999. I'm not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today. I will become a fan of Al-Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club."

Expand Tweet

Despite grabbing the lead twice at 1-0 and 2-1, Manchester Untied led the game for a total of just 10 minutes as Galatasaray secured their first win on English soil in their 117-year existence.

To make matters worse, Casemiro saw red for two bookable offences and Mauro Icardi grabbed a late winner to inflict United's second defeat in as many games in the Champions League this season.

Speed's involvement and presence at Manchester United games peaked last season as Cristiano Ronaldo made his dream return to the club. However, things did not end well for the Portuguese, who secured a move to Al-Nassr in the January transfer window.

The Saudi-based club acknowledged Speed's rant and welcomed him to their games with open arms in a classy Tweet that read:

"You're already one of us. See you soon at the @VictoryArena_sa."

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr will host Abha in their next game in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) on Friday, October 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins back-to-back SPL Player of the Month awards

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr midway through last season and made 16 league appearances for them, bagging 14 goals and two assists to end his first campaign with them on a positive note. However, the Portuguese talisman has done one better this season, winning two successive Player of the Month awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged a stunning 10 goals and five assists in just seven SPL games so far this season. Five goals and two assists came in the month of August, while he added five more goals and three assists in September to bag the awards.

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo also grabbed his first-ever goal in the AFC Champions League with a deft chip in a comfortable 3-1 win over Istiklol on Monday, October 2.