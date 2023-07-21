“I’m not looking too far ahead” – USWNT superstar Alex Morgan opens up on retirement ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup opener

As the FIFA Women's World Cup enters full swing, USWNT dynamo Alex Morgan has silenced any whispers regarding her retirement.

Boasting an arsenal of accomplishments, from two World Cup titles to an Olympic gold and 121 international goals, Morgan is a force to be reckoned with. At 34, she sits comfortably as the world's second-highest-earning female footballer, only overshadowed by Australia ace Sam Kerr.

While the winds of change beckon her fellow teammate Megan Rapinoe towards a forthcoming retirement, Morgan is in no mood to hang up those boots. She revealed (via TalkSPORT):

"My body feels good, and I feel like I'm in the moment right now, so I'm not looking too far ahead."

The USWNT's legacy is one steeped in glory, having always clinched a podium finish in the World Cup. Their insatiable hunger for success is evident as they gear up to potentially lift the World Cup trophy for the third consecutive time.

Alex Morgan, with her nine World Cup goals, stands tall as the USA’s fourth-highest goalscorer in the prestigious tournament. However, the spotlight is bound to intensify this summer. Just a mere half-dozen goals will catapult her to the zenith, making her USWNT’s top goalscorer in World Cup history.

Considering her scintillating form during the 2019 World Cup, where she effortlessly netted six goals in as many appearances, she could make it happen in this edition.

Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan step up as USWNT captains for the FIFA Women's World Cup

Lindsey Horan

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski has bestowed the coveted captain's armband on two of the team's leading figures: Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan. In a Friday reveal, Andonovski hailed the duo's invaluable experience and their capability to rise to the occasion (via Bleacher Report):

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels.

"They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

The shift in leadership comes as a result of a twist of fate for Becky Sauerbrunn. The seasoned captain, who steered the team since 2021, faced an unfortunate setback – a foot injury that has ruled her out of the tournament.

However, wearing the captain's armband is not unfamiliar territory for Alex Morgan. The 34-year-old dynamo has shouldered the responsibility 22 times for Team USA. Her most recent captaincy stint was during the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England where she netted the decisive goal, sealing a 2-1 triumph for the Americans.