“I’m a magnet for toxic a****s” – Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll opens up on dating history after rise to fame at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll, who rose to fame during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has revealed that she is not very lucky in attracting the best possible partner. Knoll's stardom rose after her presence in the stadiums of Qatar during the World Cup.

While her outfits certainly grabbed fans' attention, Knoll has claimed that she has faced difficulty in dating life. The former Miss Croatia said (via Daily Star):

"I’m a magnet for toxic a**holes, a real one. I have one story, I was with my boyfriend. I don’t remember the fight, I don’t remember the reason, but the fight was very bad."

Ivana Knoll continued:

"We had been in my apartment in Zagreb and we had a fight. Then he left on the stairs and I wanted to catch him but he was faster than me. Then I jumped half a floor of stairs and he almost broke his knees because I jumped on him, to stop him.

"Then I brought him back to my apartment because he wanted me to get normal and calm down again. But I took both our phones and the apartment key and I threw them down from the balcony and we couldn’t go out, call or nothing."

The fame brought by the FIFA World Cup has seen Knoll's social media pages boom as well. She now has close to 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ivana Knoll revealed she was asked to open an OnlyFans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia v Belgium: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll revealed that she was offered the chance to join OnlyFans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. She told TMZ (via MARCA):

"Most of the time I don't take everything I'm offered, because I like to work with brands that I like, and there aren't many, because I like to present what I really like, and not just what they pay me for. I've been getting about 10 calls a day and 20 emails from agencies trying to get me on OnlyFans."

Knoll, however, claimed that she doesn't intend to join the platform despite having lucrative offers.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes