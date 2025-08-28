“I’m a Manchester United fan so I’m half fuming” - Grimsby Town goalkeeper makes hilarious revelation after penalty shootout win

Grimsby Town goalkeeper Christy Pym revealed that he was a Manchester United fan after beating the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday, August 27. The 30-year-old hilariously claimed he was 'half fuming' after starring in the dramatic 12-11 penalty shootout win for Grimsby.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the game, Pym admitted that wins like these were what made football so special. He said (via Tribal Football):

“It’s not sunk in yet. I’m a Man Utd fan, so I’m half-fuming a little bit. Night’s like this is what you play football for. Just brilliant."

The goalkeeper added that he should have done better in the shootout after conceding 11 times, and saving just once - the crucial penalty of Matheus Cunha. The new signing could have sealed a 5-4 win for the Red Devils before the sudden death, but his kick was saved by Pym. The goalkeeper added:

Ad

Trending

“I should have done a little bit better (in the shootout), shouldn’t I? I made one save to keep us in it and the boys have done the rest. It’s brilliant.”

Grimsby Town star Charles Vernam also spoke to the media and heaped praise on manager David Artell for the win and said:

“It was a nervy wait. When it just kept going on and on, you just never know. We scored and thought ‘right we have a chance’ and then they kept scoring. It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live with us forever. The message all week has been about belief and knowing how good we are and the gaffer’s instilled that. He (David Artell, manager) told us not to just turn up, there’s always a chance if we play the right way with the right intensity. Why can’t it be us? So to pull that off is an amazing feeling and we’re going to enjoy the moment.”

Ad

Bryan Mbeumo scored in normal time to help Manchester United start their comeback after going 2-0 down, but missed his second effort in the penalty shootout to hand the win to the League Two side.

Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United players after Grimsby Town loss

Ruben Amorim apologized to the Manchester United fans, but slammed the players after the loss to Grimsby Town. He claimed that they did not turn up for the Carabao Cup game, hinting they wanted him gone. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

"The way we started the game, we were not even here. When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened, it's a problem in our club, we should do so much better.

"I just have to say sorry to our fans, but I felt my players spoke really loud today what they want. I think now I know that the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. And I think my team and the players spoke really loud today."

Manchester United face Burnley next in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30. They currently sit 16th in the league table, having picked up just one point from their first two games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More