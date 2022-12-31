"I'm a Messi fan but I feel for Ronaldo", "GOAT debate 120% over" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Al Nassr 

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, and football fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to this incredible news.
The Portuguese ace's contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He had slammed the club, its management and a couple of their former players as well.
Following his departure from Old Trafford, there was always speculation about his next club, with many European clubs being linked as well. However, Ronaldo has now joined Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He will earn around €200 million per year at the Saudi Arabian outfit, including commercial deals.
Seeing one of the greats of the game moving away from European club football has certainly garnered immense reaction from fans across the world. While the forward is 37 years old, many expected him to stay in Europe till retirement. While some fans took digs at Ronaldo, others were sad to see his downfall.
Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter after the forward's move to Al Nassr was confirmed:
Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's statement after historic signing
Sharing Ronaldo's signing on social media, Al Nassr put up a collaboration post with the forward that read:
"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc"
Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner himself shared his thoughts on the move, as he said (via Fabrizio Romano):
“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I’m very excited to join my teammates and to help the team to achieve more success."
Before his exit from Manchester United, the legendary forward had scored three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.
He could also score just one goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal - a penalty against Ghana in their opening game. He was benched for their knockout games as A Selecao were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco.
Ronaldo will hope to find his form back in the Saudi Arabian league with Al Nassr as he gets closer to retirement.
