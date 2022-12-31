"I'm a Messi fan but I feel for Ronaldo", "GOAT debate 120% over" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Al Nassr 

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, and football fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to this incredible news.

The Portuguese ace's contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United in November following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He had slammed the club, its management and a couple of their former players as well.

Following his departure from Old Trafford, there was always speculation about his next club, with many European clubs being linked as well. However, Ronaldo has now joined Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract. He will earn around €200 million per year at the Saudi Arabian outfit, including commercial deals.

Seeing one of the greats of the game moving away from European club football has certainly garnered immense reaction from fans across the world. While the forward is 37 years old, many expected him to stay in Europe till retirement. While some fans took digs at Ronaldo, others were sad to see his downfall.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter after the forward's move to Al Nassr was confirmed:

Uzumaki Dev @Narutofy_06 Even though I'm a Messi fan

I feel for Ronaldo

One tough year and this happens to him

Like why?

I feel so so freaking bad

Even though I'm a Messi fan

I feel for Ronaldo

One tough year and this happens to him

Like why?

I feel so so freaking bad

Well it had to end one day

️️ ️️👽 @MajesticFahad @KuttoBasKarDo @elias_zr1



Ronaldo won 3 UCL in a row but people forgot how he won them, with the biggest theft and scandals of all time.



You're forgetting that people have short memories, 10 years from now people will remember that Messi won the WC and not how he won it.

Ronaldo won 3 UCL in a row but people forgot how he won them, with the biggest theft and scandals of all time.

History remembers who not how.

Say whatever you want but for me the Goat debate is 120% over

Ā @ProudFede twitter.com/CrewsMat10/sta… MC @CrewsMat10 Reporter: “Messi or Ronaldo?”



I swear Barca/Messi fans are the most insecure fanbase in the world. Tells all when they need to rely on fake quotes to push their agenda. Because deep down they all know debate isn't over and Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed GOAT

Troll Football @TrollFootball Al-Nassr isn't even in Asian Champions League this season.



Al-Nassr isn't even in Asian Champions League this season.

Ronaldo wanted Uefa Champions League, he didn't even get AFC Champions League.

Paddy Power @paddypower The Al-Nassr club shop currently receiving a huge order of 'Ronaldo 7' shirts from Piers Morgan. The Al-Nassr club shop currently receiving a huge order of 'Ronaldo 7' shirts from Piers Morgan.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Amongst those key to bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr was Mohamed Alkhereiji, who tried to buy Chelsea with Saudi Media Group. Amongst those key to bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr was Mohamed Alkhereiji, who tried to buy Chelsea with Saudi Media Group. https://t.co/pQK3JrVBW1

Ayenigbara Kehinde @khenzhiboy_k1

2... Ronaldo is finished

1... Ten hag was right
2... Ronaldo is finished
3... Ten hag was right

Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo's statement after historic signing

Sharing Ronaldo's signing on social media, Al Nassr put up a collaboration post with the forward that read:

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc"

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner himself shared his thoughts on the move, as he said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I’m very excited to join my teammates and to help the team to achieve more success."

Before his exit from Manchester United, the legendary forward had scored three goals in 16 games across competitions this season.

He could also score just one goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Portugal - a penalty against Ghana in their opening game. He was benched for their knockout games as A Selecao were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Morocco.

Ronaldo will hope to find his form back in the Saudi Arabian league with Al Nassr as he gets closer to retirement.

