“I'm much closer to retiring than continuing to play" - Lionel Messi's veteran Inter Miami teammate makes honest admission about his future

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Sergio Busquets, has admitted that he is nearing the end of his football career. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract at the MLS club and is yet to pen a new deal.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Busquets expressed his delight in reaching the 100-game milestone for Inter Miami, having joined the MLS club from Barcelona in 2023 on a free transfer. He said (via GOAL):

"I wanted to come and enjoy a new stage in my sporting and family life, in a new club. There were many things to improve, and I wanted to contribute my experience. I’m very happy to have reached that milestone."

Ad

Trending

When quizzed about his contract extension, Busquets added:

"There is no news. When I left Barça, I already knew I wouldn’t return to Spain or Europe. I'm much closer to retiring than to continuing to play. There’s nothing regarding a supposed renewal or a supposed retirement; when there’s news, we’ll communicate it."

Ad

Sergio Busquets currently occupies a Designated Player slot at Inter Miami, along with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. If he leaves the club at the end of this season, the MLS side will be able to register Rodrigo De Paul, who has joined on loan from Atletico Madrid, but is on the Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) contract.

Javier Mascherano wants Inter Miami to keep Lionel Messi's teammate

Javier Mascherano spoke to the media earlier this summer and admitted that he wants to keep Sergio Busquets at the club. He spoke about the importance of Lionel Messi's teammate at the club and said (via Yahoo)

Ad

"He's an incredibly important player, not just in the history of football, but also in the history of this club. Sergio is a personal favourite of mine. I went to Barcelona just to learn from him. I went there to be his backup, so I could watch him up close, so imagine how life works out that now I get to coach him."

Ad

"I’ve truly enjoyed these seven months with Sergio. Hopefully he can keep playing, and if it’s with Inter Miami, even better. In my opinion, he still has a lot to offer. But when it comes to those conversations between him and the club, I’m not directly involved, and I don’t have a lot of information about that."

Lionel Messi is also at the end of his contract at the MLS club. Talks over a new deal are ongoing amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More