“I’m very much looking forward” – Ralf Rangnick reveals Christmas ‘wish’ during message to Manchester United fans

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick wished the club's supporters on the occasion of Christmas in a pre-match interview. Amongst the COVID-19 scare, he also wished for things to be back to normal soon so the Old Trafford could be full again.

Here's what Rangnick said:

“I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas together with their families. Let’s hope and make sure we can still play in front of our supporters in the future. This also means that the fans themselves stay in good health and stay safe – that would be my wish to everybody and hopefully we can see each other at the upcoming home games or away games."

The Manchester United boss added:

“I’m very much looking forward to playing in front of 75,000 at Old Trafford again. And I send all my best wishes for the new year to everybody as well.”

After having two games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Manchester United's players were back in training this week. Manchester United take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Monday.

Goals for Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick this season

After a torrid run at the start of the season, Manchester United have fallen out of the title race. They are currently 17 points off leaders Manchester City, though, they do have two games in hand over their neighbors.

Hence, finishing in the top four to secure a Champions League spot will be a priority for Rangnick and co. If they win their two games in hand, they can replace Arsenal in fourth spot.

Manchester United are also alive and running in the Champions League, thanks to the heroics of Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea. They face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, which will not be an easy fixture by any means.

With the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich fighting for the competition, winning the Champions League does seem far-fetched for Rangick's side.

Manchester United were outed from the EFL Cup by West Ham United earlier this year. They face a tricky draw in the third round of the FA Cup against a resurgent Aston Villa side.

Given all these factors, Rangnick's goals seem quite clear this season. Get Manchester United into the top four of the Premier League and go as far as you can in the remaining two competitions.

They would also like to develop a playing structure and figure out a permanent manager for next season in accordance with that.

