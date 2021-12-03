“I’m very much looking forward to that” – Ralf Rangnick reveals which Manchester United stars he is excited to work with

Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed the club's stars he is excited to work with.

United officially announced the signing of Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season on Monday. After June 2022, he will stay at the club in a consultancy role.

On Manchester United's official website, Rangnick talked about the young players at the club. He said:

“I am very excited. I mean, they have so many top, talented young players – Jadon Sancho I know from the German Bundesliga. As a matter of fact, I met him when he was 17, in London. At the time, we were trying to convince him to come to Leipzig and he decided a couple of months later to come to [Borussia] Dortmund, which was not a wrong step from his perspective."

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck Rangnick is already a fan of Jadon Sancho💪 Rangnick is already a fan of Jadon Sancho💪 https://t.co/kG9clLszvv

He also discussed Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as players he is looking to work with. He added:

“Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, there are so many top, talented young players in the squad and, on top of that, the experienced top players. To work with those kind of players and to help them to get better, yeah, I’m very much looking forward to that.”

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of Manchester United for the first time against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester United looking for squad changes with Ralf Rangnick in January

Manchester United currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League table, 12 points off league leaders Chelsea. The title race seems to be done for this season for the Red Devils. However, the race for the top four is open for the taking and will go down to the wire.

Ralf Rangick will be hoping to take Manchester United to that position while also competing in domestic and European competitions. For that to happen, changes in the current squad seem inevitable.

Many players, including Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, are reportedly looking to move away in January.

Meanwhile, Rangnick has also been linked with some youngsters like Amadou Haidara and Ronald Araujo as potential signings.

Rangnick will have just one month to gage and understand the requirements of the squad before the winter transfer window opens. Hence, it will be interesting to see what changes he makes to the squad. Needless to say, the changes are necessary if Manchester United are to become the powerhouse they used to be in world football.

Edited by Parimal