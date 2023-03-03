“I’m not necessarily confident” – Liverpool legend makes honest admission on Jude Bellingham’s potential Anfield switch 

Steve McManaman has questioned if Liverpool are the perfect club for Jude Bellingham. The Englishman has interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, with all clubs keen to make a move this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are preparing themselves for the departure of Bellingham as reports suggest he wants to take the next step in his career. The midfielder has been in top form since moving from Birmingham City and has attracted interest from all over Europe.

Speaking to BetFred, McManaman said Bellingham's next club could depend on several factors, but the Reds might not be the best move. He said:

"I'm not necessarily confident or believe that L'pool's the best destination for Jude because I don't know the kid. I think what we can say is that he's a huge admirer of L'pool and L'pool is a huge admirer of him. I don't believe where L'pool are at the moment in the table is an issue at all for Jude because they'll continue to climb once they sort their problems out and they get their men back. The main issue is finances and what Borussia Dortmund want and what Jude wants."

McManaman added that Real Madrid could possibly be the next destination and continued:

"Real Madrid have got greater finances than L'pool, but it depends on whether Jude wants to make a return to England or he wants to continue plying his trade abroad. If it comes down to Real Madrid and L'pool and the main factor is the money that Borussia Dortmund want, then I don't know what's going to happen but either club would be a brilliant move for him."

However, the former Reds star believes Anfield would be the ideal destination for the midfielder if he is eyeing a move back to England.

"If he does want to come back to England, then, of course, Liverpool is a perfect team for him as they'll build the team around him and he'll be the new instant star, but he also would want to play in the Champions League next season wouldn't he?"

Borussia Dortmund set price for Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Borussia Dortmund have not publicly confirmed their intentions to sell Jude Bellingham this summer. They have repeatedly claimed that they want to renew his deal until 2026, but are aware of his intentions to leave.

Reports in Germany suggest that the Bundesliga side are looking for €150 million to sell the teenager, with Liverpool and Real Madrid leading the chase.

