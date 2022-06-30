“I’m not the one who decides” - 26-year-old breaks silence on future amid rumours of Manchester United exit

Andreas Pereira has opened up on his future amid rumors linking him with a move away from Manchester United in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Brazilian outfit Flamengo and has featured regularly in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Pereira has made it clear that he wants to stay at Flamengo. According to 90min, however, his loan spell will come to a close at the end of the month despite the Brazilian outfit being in the midst of their campaign.

The Manchester United loanee was quoted as saying the following in regards to his future (via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"I’m not the one who decides - it’s up to Man United. I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands."

He added:

"I'll see what's best for me and the club. I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I'll see what's best for me and the club. I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide”. Andreas Pereira on his future: “I’m not the one who decides - it’s up to Man United. I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands”, tells @simpraisa “I'll see what's best for me and the club. I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide”. Andreas Pereira on his future: “I’m not the one who decides - it’s up to Man United. I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands”, tells @simpraisa. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC“I'll see what's best for me and the club. I love Flamengo. We will soon speak and decide”.

According to the Italian journalist, newly-promoted Fulham have submitted an official bid for Pereira worth €10 million plus add-ons. Manchester United are willing to accept the offer for the Brazilian midfielder but are currently waiting for his final decision.

Since making his debut for the club all the way back in 2015, Andreas Pereira has barely gotten regular game-time at Manchester United. He has made only 75 appearances for the Red Devils throughout his career, scoring four goals and assisting a further five times.

Pereira has had four separate loan spells away from Old Trafford. The 26-year-old midfielder has been loaned out to Granada CF, Valencia CF, S.S. Lazio and now Flamengo.

However, it seems like his next move away from United will be permanent in nature. As things stand, Pereira has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Red Devils. It is highly unlikely that the Brazilian will get a new contract with the club he first joined back in 2012.

Manchester United are in a midst of a Dutch revolution

Manchester United hired Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag from AFC Ajax as their new permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season. With the arrival of Ten Hag, the club has now been linked with a number of Dutch players as well as players plying their trade in the Eredivise.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are targeting Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia. United have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for Malacia in a deal worth £13 million (€15 million).

United have also been linked with Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, both of whom played under Ten Hag at the Amsterdam-based club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far