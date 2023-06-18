“I’m one of millions whose lives you’ve changed” - Journalist pens heartfelt letter to Lionel Messi after exclusive interview

Journalist Sofi Martinez Mateos has written an emotional letter to Lionel Messi after her interview with him. She revealed that the Argentine is grateful to the fans who stuck with him during the bad times and now wants to enjoy his time in MLS.

Sofi spoke about the new Inter Miami star, claimed that he was calm, and thanked him for giving her the opportunity. She wrote a long letter after the interview and said:

"In the interview, I discovered someone who is calm and who, especially at this stage of his life, goes further. He values the charisma of a colleague, he is deeply grateful to the generation that supported him in bad times, and he does not want any more refuges but rather to have a good time and enjoy having won everything."

Continuing about the FIFA World Cup win and Messi's contribution, she added:

"In these interviews with world champions, I heard his teammates say that they gave 300% for him, and months ago I realized that the whole country (or the world) was happier because it was Messi who lifted the cup. I don't understand financial fair play, or everything that happened in recent weeks, but men in suits don't participate in this: the love of his family, his colleagues and the world is the most powerful thing there is."

Sofi continued about Lionel Messi:

"Thank you Leo for giving me the opportunity to chat for a while, to ask you questions, and to save that moment, that talk, and those laughs for the rest of my life. I hope one day I will meet you again, but if not, I am one of the thousands or millions whose lives you've changed."

Lionel Messi cried after his last interview with Sofi Martinez

Lionel Messi spoke to Sofi Martinez after Argentina's win over Croatia at the FIFA World Cup. She sent a special message to the forward, and it almost reduced the 35-year-old to tears.

She assured the footballer that everyone in the South American country was rooting for him, along with others around the world. Sofi added that regardless of the result of the final, he would remain the greatest footballer for all the Argentinians.

The journalist added that every kid had Lionel Messi's name on the back of their jerseys regardless of whether it was real or made up. The teary-eyed star stayed behind, listening to her for a long time before smiling and leaving with the rest of the people singing his name.

