“I’m open to it” - Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target welcomes interest from Premier League giants

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Justin Bijlow has opened up on the interest from the two Premier League sides. The Feyenoord shot-stopper has been linked with both English clubs, who could be in the market for reinforcements between the sticks this summer.

Arsenal could lose Aaron Ramdsale, with the England international falling behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates. Ramsdale, 26, is considered keen on a move in search of regular first-team football.

On the other hand, Liverpool could lose Caoimhin Kelleher as the Ireland international also looks for regular first-team action. Kelleher did an admirable job filling in for Alisson Becker when called upon this season when the Brazil international has been missing due to injury.

Bijlow has been heavily linked with a move to both Arsenal and Liverpool and has seemed to welcome the interest. The Netherlands international has admitted that he is ambitious and would consider an offer if it is good enough.

The Feyenoord keeper said, as quoted by Caught Offside:

"Those are two very nice clubs. Of course it is always nice to be mentioned at big clubs. What I’m just saying: I’m ambitious. As long as I play for Feyenoord I will give everything for that and first I just want to focus on the Dutch team."

"Would I stay at Feyenoord? You never know, do you? That’s football. You don’t know that. I’m ambitious, I’ve always said that. If the opportunity presents itself and a good club comes from abroad, I am open to it. I’ve always said that,” he added.

Bijow has come through the youth ranks of Feyenoord and has made a total of 143 appearances for the club to date. He has kept 54 clean sheets in the process while conceding 151 goals.

Liverpool could hold a big advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign the Dutchman because Arne Slot was appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor. Bijlow has played 93 games under the manager at Feyenoord, giving the Reds a big boost.

Jurgen Klopp names three players Liverpool would have signed if they had unlimited resources

Jurgen Klopp has named Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Erling Haaland as three players he would have signed at Liverpool if he had unlimited money. The German has stepped down from his position following a nine-year stint at the Merseyside club.

Klopp won eight trophies during his time at Anfield while also narrowly missing out on several silverware. During his time at the club, Liverpool made a name for themselves for spending a modest amount in comparison to their rivals and still getting the results.

Klopp has admitted that he would have signed Mbappe, Bellingham, and Haaland if he had the license to spend more.

"Can you imagine LFC as the club with unlimited money?. Imagine Kylian Mbappe came here. Imagine Bellingham came here, Haaland. It is not us. It just does not fit. We won what we won, and we did it the Liverpool way. We had hard conversations and other clubs didn’t do that in the same time," he said.

The Reds had a net spending of just £345 million under Klopp which is quite extraordinary given how inflated the market has become.

