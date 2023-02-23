“I’m more optimistic than most” – Steve Gerrard offers honest Liverpool vs Real Madrid second leg verdict

Despite being thrashed 5-2 by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash at Anfield, Steven Gerrard is hopeful that Liverpool can pull off a turnaround in the second leg.

While the Reds managed to take a 2-0 lead early in the match, Carlo Ancelotti's team launched a remarkable comeback. Braces from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema on either side of an Eder Militao goal helped Los Blancos secure the win on Tuesday, February 21.

Speaking after the match, Reds legend Gerrard told BT Sport:

"Well look, it’s a game of football and anything can happen, you know that but you look at the individual players you’ve got, the quality and experience, it’s an extremely big mountain to climb. I know I’m more optimistic than most when it comes down to Liverpool - I’m biased as well, but it’s Real Madrid."

Gerard further added that it would be a very tough ask for the Reds to launch a comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

“You’re talking about these individual players and I can’t not see Real Madrid scoring a couple of goals because Liverpool are gonna have to be so aggressive away from home. With the quality they’ve got on the break - Vinicius, Benzema, Modric bursting from midfield - players returning from injury.”

The second leg between the two European giants will be played on March 15.

Steven Gerrard says Liverpool's loss against Real Madrid was a reality check

Speaking after the clash at Anfield, Gerrard claimed that the loss against Real Madrid was a reality check for the Reds. He said (via This is Anfield):

“It’s a reality check. Liverpool got off to the perfect start, exactly what you need in a European night, fast, get yourself in front, build on it, 2-0 up. But from that moment Real Madrid came back into it, scored quite quick, a fantastic goal, and from then Liverpool were dominated and outclassed for large periods."

He added:

“At any club, if you concede five goals there’s got to be an inquest into why and how. I’m sure Jurgen [Klopp] will do that in the coming days."

The match marked the first time that the Merseysiders have conceded five goals in a UEFA Champions League game. Their domestic campaign has also been quite mediocre this term.

Jurgen Klopp's team are currently eighth in the Premier League with 35 points on the board after the conclusion of 22 league matches.

