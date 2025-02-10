“I’m playing in the FA Cup at 39 and I’m proud of that” - Billy Sharp makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo dreaming of playing 2026 World Cup

Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has pointed out that 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo can easily feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Portuguese great is on the books of Saudi giants Al-Nassr, where he continues to dazzle despite his age.

Sharp, 39, is on the books of League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers and is preparing for a FA Cup meeting with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. The striker revealed that Ronaldo is a source of inspiration for him and he reckons that the forward could still play for five years.

“Look at Ronaldo, he was 40 on the same day I was 39 and he’s still playing. He’s still got goals he wants to achieve. I don’t see him slowing down anytime soon, so I reckon he’ll fulfil his goal of playing in the next World Cup. He’s in incredible shape and probably could play for another five years. He inspires you. He’s someone you look up to and his longevity, to still be playing at the level he is with Portugal is something else. I’m playing in the FA Cup at 39 and I’m proud of that. I want to be playing when I’m 40. I need 20 more for 300 league goals and I’ll be proud of that too," he said via Mirror.

Billy Sharp is the leading active scorer in English league football with 256 goals in league football since the beginning of his career. The veteran striker has scored 283 goals in his career and is in his third stint with Doncaster Rovers.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, the Englishman has never played in the Mundial, but he certainly has other goals left to achieve in his career.

AC Milan forward reveals Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup dream

AC Milan star Joao Felix spoke about the ambitions of Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the FIFA World Cup next year. The 40-year-old aims to be at the Mundial in the USA in the summer of 2026, by when he would be past his 41st birthday.

Portugal international Felix spoke with TNT Sports in January about Ronaldo and his biggest dream yet. He revealed that the Portuguese national team will do all it can to ensure that the forward wins the Mundial before the end of his professional career.

"Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of winning the World Cup, and we'll do everything to make it happen for him. I believe he will be there in 2026," Felix said.

Ronaldo has featured in five editions of the competition, having first starred in the 2006 World Cup. The Al-Nassr man is aiming to become the first player in football history to appear in six separate editions of the competition, a testament to his longevity.

