“I’m up and playing” – Vinicius Jr brutally hits back at Pepe Reina who called him an idiot during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. provided a savage response to Villareal goalkeeper Pepe Reina during Los Blancos' Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash against the Yellow Submarine.

Los Blancos had a nightmare start to the game as Etienne Capoue gave the hosts the lead in the fourth minute of the match. Samuel Chukwueze doubled his team's advantage in the 42nd minute of the match.

Carlo Ancelotti's team, however, managed to make a remarkable comeback. Vinicius Jr. initiated the fight back with his goal in the 57th minute of the Cup clash.

Brazilian defender Eder Militao brought the proceedings to level terms with his 69th minute strike. Dani Ceballos completed the turn around, scoring the winner in the 86th minute.

Reina and Vinicius Jr. were involved in a verbal spat during the match. The goalkeeper, who was on the bench, told the winger:

“Get up, and play, you id*ot.”

The score was 2-0 in Villareal's favor when Reina made those comments. Real Madrid's Brazilian winger waited till his team made it 3-2 to provide his response. He told the former Liverpool goalkeeper:

“I’m up and playing.”

The Los Blancos no. 20 has been in fine form this season. He has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 26 games so far this campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will make the trip to San Mames next to face Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said players like Vinicius Jr. mark the start of a new era

There are a lot of aging superstars in Real Madrid's team at the moment. Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are arguably on the decline.

Ancelotti, however, claimed that as one era is coming to an end, players like Vinicius Jr. Aurelien Tchouameni, and more mark the start of a new one.

He told the media ahead of the clash against Villareal (via Los Blancos' official website):

"We've got a young team. They all talk about Modrić, Kroos, Benzema... But we must also talk about the youngsters. Vinicius, Camavinga, Rodrygo, Valverde, Militao, Tchouameni and players who are going to join in the future. I think this is the beginning of a new era."

