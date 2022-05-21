"I'm positive it can happen" - Ralf Rangnick confident that Manchester United can return to the top of the Premier League under Erik ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick believes Erik ten Hag can take Manchester United back to the top. The German thinks the club have what it takes to return to their best, and additions during the summer transfer window will only make them better.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's last season - 2012/13. They have also been trophyless since Jose Mourinho won the Europa League in 2017.

Manchester United @ManUtd Latest squad updates

Ten Hag correspondence

Looking ahead to the future



Catch up on all of the above and more in the first part of Ralf's



#MUFC | #PL Latest squad updatesTen Hag correspondenceLooking ahead to the futureCatch up on all of the above and more in the first part of Ralf's #CRYMUN press conference 🔴 Latest squad updates 📲 Ten Hag correspondence📈 Looking ahead to the futureCatch up on all of the above and more in the first part of Ralf's #CRYMUN press conference 👇#MUFC | #PL

Rangnick was speaking in his final press conference as Manchester United's interim manager when he expressed confidence in Ten Hag and the players at the club. As quoted by the club's official website, the German said:

"I mean, if we draw the right conclusions of this experience we made this season, not only the last six months in general but the last 12 months, I think it's positive. It can be positive and I'm positive it can happen. Together with Erik, we have a modern coach, who has proven himself in the last years at Ajax. He is one of the best coaches in Europe."

Continuing to talk about the club and what they have right now, Ralf added:

"We have all the facilities here. The stadium, a capacity of almost 80,000, with every home game sold out. We have a very good training ground. We have good staff members. So it is all there. We now have to make sure we get the quality and [the right] mentality players a club like Manchester United needs in the next windows. I am positive we can bring back United to the top flight of this league."

Manchester United set for a new era

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November and appointed Rangnick as the interim boss.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC 🗣 Ralf has revealed he's been in touch with our incoming manager, Erik ten Hag, and says they will meet soon... 🤝 🗣 Ralf has revealed he's been in touch with our incoming manager, Erik ten Hag, and says they will meet soon... 🤝#MUFC

They have now agreed terms with Erik ten Hag to take over in the summer.

This season, the Dutchman has won the Eredivisie title with Ajax and has started working closely with the Red Devils already. Ten Hag and the United board are planning their summer moves and how to rebuild the squad at Old Trafford.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava