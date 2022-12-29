"I'm not too positive" - Jurgen Klopp offers update on Cody Gakpo debut at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on Cody Gakpo's potential debut for the Merseyside giants.

The Netherlands international has completed his £37 million switch from PSV Eindhoven to Anfield but could have to wait quite a while to make his debut.

Klopp has claimed that Gakpo could make his debut for his new club next Monday.

Liverpool take on Thomas Frank's Brentford in their first match of the New Year at the Brentford Community Stadium on January 2, 2023.

However, Klopp has admitted that the Reds might not be able to complete the paperwork in time for Gakpo to make his debut against the Bees.

If that's the case, the Dutchman will make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 7 in the third round of the FA Cup.

"Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". Gakpo: "Van Dijk called me in the past days, while talks were on. He told me the club is a really big, I think that also the family side is very important for me because I'm a family guy"."Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". Gakpo: "Van Dijk called me in the past days, while talks were on. He told me the club is a really big, I think that also the family side is very important for me because I'm a family guy". 🔴 #LFC"Virgil said only good things about Liverpool, he wanted me to join the club". https://t.co/Fm1fgjXG4x

As quoted by Liverpool World, Klopp said:

“We are very early, which is good. There might be a chance for Brentford but I think not really because of the Bank Holiday which some people have to sign on. We have until 1pm on 2 January. I’m not too positive it will happen. Probably Wolves.”

Gakpo has been handed the number 18 shirt at Anfield, which was formerly worn by Takumi Minamino.

The Dutchman was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United before Klopp's side gazumped their arch-rivals for his signature.

Gakpo has been on fire for PSV Eindhoven this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games across competitions for Ruud van Nistelrooy's side.

The versatile Dutch forward also had an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign for the Netherlands as he scored three goals in five games.

Cody Gakpo reveals what Virgil van Dijk told him to convince him to move to Liverpool

Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has revealed that his international teammate and skipper Virgil van Dijk convinced him to join the Reds. Gakpo said:

''Yes, for sure, because he's our captain; he's a great personality, he's a great player. What he told me this is the right move for me to make... to develop and to become a better player; that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family… He said only good things."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on Gakpo: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. If he had scored 40 goals, not in Holland but in Spain he would have been unaffordable. We believe in our process." Klopp on Gakpo: "He's a young player with a lot of potential. If he had scored 40 goals, not in Holland but in Spain he would have been unaffordable. We believe in our process."

Liverpool now look a lot stronger up front with the addition of a versatile and adaptable forward like Gakpo, who is capable of playing across the front three.

The 23-year-old is most comfortable playing as a left-sided wide forward but can also operate as a No. 9 and a No. 10.

