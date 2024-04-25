"I'm pretty certain he will go" – Mark Lawrenson believes key Liverpool attacker will leave Reds this summer

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has stated that Mohamed Salah is likely to seal an Anfield exit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier on Wednesday (April 24), Salah produced a poor performance in his team's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton. The 31-year-old completed 21 of 26 passes and recorded just two of his five shots on target against a resolute Toffees defence at Goodison Park.

Expand Tweet

After the end of Liverpool's recent Merseyside derby loss, Lawrenson claimed that the Egyptian will secure a permanent move away from the Reds this summer. The 66-year-old said (h/t TBR):

"I think Salah will go, even more so with that defeat and looking like they're not going to win the league. So the new manager will have a pot of money if he wants to buy another striker. Salah goes and I'm pretty certain he will go and maybe you can buy two strikers."

Salah, who was subject to a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad last summer, has been in fine form for majority of the ongoing season. He has contributed 24 goals and 13 assists in 40 overall outings this season despite being out of action for close to two months due to injury.

With his contract set to expire in June 2025, Salah could decide to pay attention to the Saudi Arabian clubs' interest in him this summer. However, he is unlikely to be sold for a fee in the region of £150 million now.

Since arriving from AS Roma for around £37 million in 2017, Salah has helped the Reds lift eight trophies. He has bagged 210 goals and registered 88 assists in 345 matches across all competitions for Liverpool.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool keen to sign 23-year-old winger

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool have earmarked Mohammed Kudus as an apt replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future is up in the air. They are thought to consider the West Ham United star a promising option in light of his stellar maiden campaign in England.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers from Ajax in a £38 million switch last August, has found the back of the net 13 times in 41 appearances this season. The 23-year-old has also provided four assists for his team.

Before joining David Moyes' side, the Ghanian turned heads with his performances at Ajax. He registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 87 games, including 45 starts, for De Godenzonen, winning three trophies.