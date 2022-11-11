"I'm pretty cool about it" - Arsenal star unmoved after questions are raised about his World Cup selection

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has remained unfazed by the criticism of his inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli, 21, received a much-awaited international call-up for the quadrennial tournament in Qatar on Monday (7 November) owing to his stellar performances this season. So far, the forward has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 13 Premier League starts.

However, former Brazil player Neto has hit out at Selecao manager Tite's decision to include Martinelli in the FIFA World Cup squad ahead of Flamengo star Gabigol. He told Os Donos da Bola (via Football365):

"This is a shame, a joke! I feel ashamed! What is Martinelli's story? 33 career goals. This is a shame, a lack of respect for football. Calling up Martinelli and not calling up Gabigol is a lack of respect. What has Martinelli done in European football? Arsenal are not even in the Champions League. This is a calamity!"

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Martinelli responded to Neto's recent comments and claimed that he is confident in his own ability. He said:

"I think this is normal. Some people in Brazil don't know me and it's also normal to say that other players deserved to be there. But I'm pretty cool about it. I know what I'm doing at my club, I know my ability and I know what I can do."

"You can be sure that I will do my best for the Brazilian team. It will be a great experience for me."

Martinelli is set to be joined by his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus on the flight to Qatar this month. Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Rodrygo and Pedro are the other attackers in Brazil's squad.

Ranked first in the world, Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The five-time world champions are scheduled to open their tournament on 24 November.

Chris Sutton predicts outcome of upcoming Arsenal-Wolves Premier League clash

In his column for BBC Sport, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-0 win for Arsenal at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League clash on Saturday (12 November). He wrote:

"Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal. Gunners fans probably weren't that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek because the Premier League is their priority."

Backing the Gunners to ride their momentum in the league, he added:

"Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders. If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too."

The Gunners have an upper hand over Wolves, registering four wins, three draws and three defeats in their last 10 Premier League meetings.

