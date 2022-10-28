"I’m pretty sure" - Journalist claims Jude Bellingham has decided his next club amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool

American journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham will sign for Real Madrid, snubbing Premier League giants Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the England international. For a long time, it was believed that the Reds would be the ones to snap up Bellingham. However, thanks to their tumultuous start to the 2022-23 season, they have supposedly lost ground in the race for the midfielder’s services.

"It's not just about the goals, the whole package is top. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has". Pep Guardiola on Bellingham: "It's not just quality… he has a special mentality. He's already one of the captains, at 19 is quite impressive".

European champions Real Madrid have also been keeping an eye on Bellingham (via Marca), and according to Jones, Los Blancos are set to get their man. Speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, Jones claimed that Bellingham was on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, not Anfield. He said (via HITC):

“I’m pretty sure that Jude Bellingham is going to end up at Real Madrid, so I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool anyway.”

Jude Bellingham has been in blistering form for the German outfit in the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 18 goals across competitions. The former Birmingham City man’s contract expires in June 2025.

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham opens up about future

Bellingham, 19, has been earning praise for his performances for Dortmund, with many clubs interested in prizing him away from Signal Iduna Park. Amid rumors about his future, Bellingham declared that he was solely focused on his career at Dortmund, taking it game by game.

…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.



Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. …it's just October, he's supposed to be a midfielder and he's still 19. Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever.

Furthermore, the Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked midfielder added that he was not even thinking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking after Dortmund’s goalless draw with Manchester City on Tuesday night (October 25), Bellingham said (via Metro):

“In all honesty, I’m not thinking about anything like that [the transfer rumours]. You [the media] will be angry with me as you won’t get a headline, but I’m just focused on the next games with Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m not even thinking about the World Cup. I’m trying to win games with Borussia Dortmund and then we’ll see what happens.”

Since joining Dortmund in July 2020, Bellingham has featured in 108 games for the club in all competitions, recording 18 goals and 20 assists.

