"I'm proud" – Exciting defender responds directly to Arsenal rumors and confirms he's learning English

Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda has claimed that he is currently learning English amid growing summer transfer interest from Arsenal.

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. So far, he has established himself as a key squad member for his current club after helping them achieve an immediate La Liga promotion last season.

A right-footed wing-back blessed with pace and tackling, the eight-cap Spain U19 star was heavily linked with Mikel Arteta's side this January.

Earlier in February, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs asserted that Arsenal will reignite their pursuit of Fresneda soon. He told Caught Offside:

"Arsenal will look at a right-back this summer to add a bit of depth and plan for the long term. Their priority remains Ivan Fresneda, who they tried to sign in January. Fresneda opted to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season despite offers from both the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle were also tracking him."

During a recent interaction with AS, Fresneda was asked about rumors linking him to the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. He replied:

"I'm proud, but I always say it: I'm also at a big club, Valladolid."

Confirming that he is learning English and German, Fresneda added:

"I have always valued studies with a view to the future, beyond football. I am a person who likes to learn languages."

When asked which top right-backs he admires, Fresneda responded:

"It is a fashionable position today as it is valued much more than before and there are great players. Achraf [Hakimi], Reece James and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold are three of the ones I like the most."

Fresneda, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, has made 17 appearances for Valladolid, including 13 La Liga games.

Arsenal plot shock deal to sign 19-year-old Premier League star this summer: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have expressed an interest in roping in Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto ahead of the 2023-24 season. Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Italian's development. They are keen to join the race if the Whites fail to remain in the Premier League this campaign.

Gnonto, who has a deal until June 2027 at Elland Road, could demand a high fee for his services due to his youthful age and contract situation. Leeds are willing to enter negotiations for the Inter Milan youth product if a bid in the region of £30 million to £40 million is tabled in the future.

A right-footed attacker blessed with pace and flair, the 11-cap Italy star has scored four goals and laid out assists in 20 matches this season.

Poll : 0 votes