"I'm proud of Inter Miami results this season" - Lionel Messi speaks out after loss to Charlotte in their last MLS game this season

Lionel Messi spoke out after Inter Miami suffered a 1-0 defeat to Charlotte FC in their final MLS game of the season on Friday, October 20.

Tata Martino's team failed to earn a spot in the playoffs from the Eastern Conference of the MLS. As a result, their campaign came to an end with the culmination of the regular league season.

Messi spoke out after the latest loss to Charlotte FC: (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m proud of Inter Miami results this season. We won the first title in club’s history, we were close to Playoffs… We keep good indications but we want to be more competitive next season. I’m sure we will keep experiencing incredible moments together with this team, this city and this club.”

After Lionel Messi made his debut on July 21, Inter Miami had a massive uplift in form. The Herons won the Leagues Cup 2023, the first trophy in the club's short history, with the Argentine scoring 10 goals in seven games.

However, Messi's participation has been sporadic in recent games and Inter Miami's form dipped as a result. They went winless in the last seven matches of the season across competitions. The below-par outcomes cost the team the chance to qualify for the playoffs this season as well.

On a personal level, Lionel Messi delivered up to his usual high standards. He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 14 appearances for the Herons this season.

Luis Suarez to replace Josef Martinez at Inter Miami with Lionel Messi reunion on the cards: Reports

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Tata Martino confirmed that Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez is set to leave the club next season. Martinez wasn't a part of the team for the game against Charlotte as well.

With Martinez leaving, Inter Miami are set to look for a new striker next season. According to MARCA, Luis Suarez could be on his way to the club. Hence, a reunion with the likes of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets could be on the cards for the striker.

Suarez is currently at Brazilian club Gremio and is contracted with the team until the end of the 2023-24 season. Suarez and Messi's reunion, though, could be a salivating prospect for the fans.

The duo played alongside each other for 258 games during their time at Barcelona, combining for 99 goals. Hence, Suarez's potential arrival could see Lionel Messi elevate his standards further.