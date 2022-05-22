"I'm punching Ralf in the face" "Sign he's surely gone" - Manchester United fans slam Rangnick as 25-year-old is omitted from squad for Crystal Palace clash

Manchester United end their Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park today (May 22). After the Red Devils released their starting XI for the game, their fans berated interim manager Ralf Rangnick for not selecting Dean Henderson.

Rangnick has rung the changes with Hannibal Mejbri afforded a rare start. Edinson Cavani is set to make his final United appearance with his contract expiring in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo misses out through injury but there is one particular exclusion that has drawn the ire of Red Devils fans.

Dean Henderson, who has found game time hard to come by, has been omitted from the starting XI once again, not even making it to the bench. Instead, David de Gea makes his 487th appearances for Manchester United whilst Tom Heaton takes the role as substitute goalkeeper.

It may coincide with his potential departure from Old Trafford this summer. He has made just five appearances in all competitions this season. As per the Manchester Evening News, Newcastle United are interested in the Englishman.

United fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Henderson's exclusion from the starting XI against Palace. Here are some reactions of their reactions:

#MUFC Dean Henderson finishes this season with just 3 games/starts and a total of 277 minutes played as he's not named in United's bench today. Dean Henderson finishes this season with just 3 games/starts and a total of 277 minutes played as he's not named in United's bench today.#MUFC https://t.co/MCHWjTK4q4

☘️ @_Mxhomes Just clocked Dean Henderson has held the bench for THE WHOLE SEASON LMFAOOOOOOO Just clocked Dean Henderson has held the bench for THE WHOLE SEASON LMFAOOOOOOO

Red Army 68' 🇾🇪 @MUFC_RA Plot twist, Dean Henderson is the bad egg in the dressing room. Plot twist, Dean Henderson is the bad egg in the dressing room.

حسن @ha_redacted Icl, if I'm Dean Henderson, I'm punching Ralf in the face, if he's put Tom Heaton ahead of me Icl, if I'm Dean Henderson, I'm punching Ralf in the face, if he's put Tom Heaton ahead of me

Geordie Toon For Life. @Geordie1723 No Dean Henderson on the bench away at Crystal Palace, Tom Heaton replaces Henderson, thoughts🤷‍♂️🖤🤍🖤🤍 No Dean Henderson on the bench away at Crystal Palace, Tom Heaton replaces Henderson, thoughts🤷‍♂️🖤🤍🖤🤍

Manchester United's sorry season comes to an end against Crystal Palace

The Red Devils' woeful campaign draws to a close

Manchester United were touted as potential Premier League title challengers following a huge summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all arrived with the Red Devils looking to be a force to be reckoned with after finishing second last season.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking to bounce back from European failure. They lost a demoralizing penalty shootout to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

However, Manchester United nosedived and went on a poor run of form that by November would see them dwindle outside the top four.

A 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool, a 2-0 deserved loss against Manchester City and a 4-1 embarrassment by Watford ended Solskjaer's reign at the club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🎙️ "It is important that the club finds players for whom it is the next logical step in their career."



Ralf Rangnick has spoken to Erik Ten Hag about how he can help the new manager to rebuild the team and get the club 'back to the top'.



🎙️ "It is important that the club finds players for whom it is the next logical step in their career." Ralf Rangnick has spoken to Erik Ten Hag about how he can help the new manager to rebuild the team and get the club 'back to the top'.https://t.co/0nkCN4heDV

Ralf Rangnick was brought in as interim manager to mend the side that had seemingly reached rock bottom but instead the cracks have worsened.

However, Rangnick's tenure has been a failure with regard to performances as United close out the season with a finish outside the top four.

United aren't even guaranteed Europa League football with West Ham United chasing them closely. The Hammers are just two points behind them going into the last match.

However, Rangnick's temporary stint at Old Trafford has shone a glaring light on the issues that are plaguing the Red Devils.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be in attendance to watch Manchester United at Selhurst Park in their final game of the season to forget. The new United boss will want to see for himself what issues are holding back the Manchester giants.

