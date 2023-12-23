"I’m ready to get hurt again", "Sell that fraud" - Manchester United fans left stunned by Erik ten Hag's starting XI vs West Ham United 

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are fearing the worst after Erik ten Hag named his starting XI to face West Ham United later today (Saturday, December 23). The Red Devils face David Moyes' side in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Ten Hag and Co. have been extremely inconsistent in the Premier League this season, having won nine games, drawn one, and lost seven. They held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw last weekend but are seventh in the table with 28 points from 17 games, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, and Luke Shaw make up the defense. The midfield consists of Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes. Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Raphael Varane failed to make the matchday squad due to a reported injury. The Frenchman has endured a disappointing campaign, making just 14 appearances across all competitions, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof above him in the pecking order.

With Lisandro Martinez, Maguire, and Lindelof also injured, the Red Devils will be banking on their 10th different centre-back pairing this season between Evans and Kambwala to tackle West Ham's attack.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"I’m ready to get hurt again. let’s go!"

Another fan wrote:

"Another Varane injury? Sell that fraud out"

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts as Rasmus Hojlund wins Danish Talent of the Year award

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hailed Rasmus Hojlund after he received the Danish Talent of the Year award on Friday, December 22.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta over the summer for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. The 20-year-old has scored five UEFA Champions League goals in six appearances but is yet to score in 13 Premier League fixtures.

Moreover, Hojlund was in sensational form for Denmark in 2023, scoring seven goals in eight games. He was instrumental in his nation qualify for the 2024 UEFA Euros, helping Denmark top Group H.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I think any game is big for every player. But when you are at that young you have to get that experience. It was a great [year] so far for Rasmus Hojlund, for his transfer, for his goals for Denmark, his goals in the Champions League."

He continued:

"But now you see he has new challenges and he is so eager. He is a fantastic professional and he has set his targets very high. He has to work in every game to aim for his targets to get those results."

