"I'm not ready for this masterclass" "Things you love to see" - Manchester United fans rejoice as Cristiano Ronaldo captains the team for Aston Villa clash

Manchester United fans have rejoiced after Cristiano Ronaldo was named captain by Erik ten Hag for the side's clash with Aston Villa on 6 November.

Ronaldo, 37, has cut a frustrating figure throughout the season as his woes in front of goal and his game time have taken a hit.

The Portuguese has managed just three goals and two assists in 15 appearances across competitions.

However, the former Real Madrid striker lines up in attack as United skipper with Bruno Fernandes suspended.

Meanwhile, David de Gea starts in goal with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw in defense.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are chosen in midfield with Donny van de Beek coming in for Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils' top scorer with seven goals in 16 appearances across competitions, is in attack alongside Ronaldo.

As is Alejandro Garnacho, the 18-year-old scoring his first senior goal last time out in a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on 3 November in the Europa League.

However, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo following Ten Hag's decision to give the veteran striker the armband.

Here are some reactions to the Portuguese captaining the side against Villa:

Deji Faremi @deejayfaremi Cristiano Ronaldo to captain Manchester United today. Cristiano Ronaldo to captain Manchester United today.

Lala @ahmadlala 🏾 #GGMU Ronaldo with the captain’s arm band. I am with United today Ronaldo with the captain’s arm band. I am with United today 💪🏾 #GGMU

KingYT @Leumaswazhere2 Ronaldo the captain for this match, safe to say the talk he had with ETH was positive.... Ronaldo the captain for this match, safe to say the talk he had with ETH was positive....

0k paI ™ 🇲🇱 @ItAintEaseh Tears Ronaldo went from getting dropped to captain, I wanna know what him and ETH did in their meeting… Tears Ronaldo went from getting dropped to captain, I wanna know what him and ETH did in their meeting…

UTD Boy✨ @The_UTD_Lad Ronaldo is the Captain.. Things you love to see Ronaldo is the Captain.. Things you love to see 😎

Veekee 🔴 @OfficialVeekee . RONALDO captain today, i’m not ready for this master class 🥹 RONALDO captain today, i’m not ready for this master class 🥹😍.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs to get back in form for Manchester United

No time for napping for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's regression this season has been alarming as he has managed just three goals in 15 appearances across competitions.

This is a stark contrast to the 24 goals in 38 appearances last season.

Manchester United are a team in form, having gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions since a disappointing 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on 2 October.

However, Ronaldo's form has been worrying, and United need goals.

They are the joint-top lowest scorers in the league, with just 17 goals in their opening 12 fixtures.

Ten Hag's side are screaming out for a prolific forward, and Ronaldo is on a limited amount of time to prove he can still come up with the goods.

Ideally, he is back in form for both Manchester United and Portugal's sake ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His contract at Old Trafford expires next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

He has been given the captain's armband against Villa, which may give him a confidence boost.

Just last month, the Portuguese was storming down the tunnel as an unused substitute in the 89th minute of a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

