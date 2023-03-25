“I’m ready” – Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi reacts to new season of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix documentary

Neymar's girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, is ready for Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix documentary, 'I am Georgina'. Biancardi took to social media to show her support for the upcoming documentary.

Rodriguez has become a successful social media influencer and a public figure. Fans are excited about her upcoming series and Neymar's girlfriend, Biancardi, is also feeling excited. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“I’m ready.”

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo endured a tough year in their family life. Fans will get an insight into their ordeal through this series.

Ronaldo is known for his unprecedented numbers on the pitch. It will be interesting to see what kind of numbers Georgina can bring off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez spoke about her fashion sense

Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fashion icon with his stunning outfits. Georgina Rodriguez is also always attentive to her outfits. Considering she was a Gucci store worker before meeting Ronaldo, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Rodriguez takes care of her appearance.

Recently, speaking about her fashion, Rodriguez said (via AS):

"I share a dressing room with Cris and it's huge. I didn't take all my clothes. The dressing room is so big that Cris tells me to fill it up a bit. But we have a large part of the clothes in Madrid."

Rodriguez added:

"I have about 150 bags. Cris always asks me why I want so many bags. She refused to give me the same one she had but bigger. I told her 'I'd buy it myself'. Having a thousand bags you already rethink yourself."

Rodriguez further added that despite having access to immense wealth, her character hasn't changed. Rather, she has managed to use the money to help her loved ones.

"Money hasn't changed me. It changes me for the better because I can help my family and friends more than before and that's very rewarding."

Ronaldo, meanwhile, scored a brace as Portugal defeated Liechtenstein by a scoreline of 4-0 in their UEFA Euro qualifier game recently.

Poll : 0 votes