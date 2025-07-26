  • home icon
  • “I’m ready” - Rodrigo De Paul says he’s prepared to face ‘challenge’ after linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

"I'm ready" - Rodrigo De Paul says he's prepared to face 'challenge' after linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:04 GMT
Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi are now teammates at Inter Miami
Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi are now teammates at Inter Miami

New Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has expressed his readiness for the new chapter of his career after teaming up with Lionel Messi in Florida. The Argentine midfielder left Atletico Madrid to join the MLS outfit on a loan deal which will be made permanent afterwards.

De Paul made an Instagram post of his unveiling as a new Inter Miami player featuring pictures with his children. He also had pictures with Messi, Luis Suarez, and new coach Javier Mascherano, and showed his preparedness with his caption.

"So happy for this great challenge in my career, I'm ready!.
COME ON INTER!🩷🖤"

Inter Miami have completed a shock swoop for Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul, reuniting him with national team captain Lionel Messi. The 31-year-old midfielder joins the MLS side after four years in Spain with Atletico Madrid. He featured in all of Los Colchoneros' group games at the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

De Paul decided against extending his contract with the Spanish giants beyond its 2026 expiry, forcing the club to consider offers for him or risk losing him for free. He decided to move to the MLS, ending a stint in Europe that has seen him play for Valencia and Udinese, as well.

Lionel Messi's time at Inter Miami has coincided with the club spending more heavily on new recruits, and the Argentine midfielder is the latest. They will pay around €15 million to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell, and he has taken the number 7 shirt at the club.

MLS chief explains Lionel Messi ban decision following De Paul news

MLS commissioner Don Garber has spoken for the first time since the league's verdict on Lionel Messi was announced. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was handed a one-match ban for missing the All-Star game alongside Jordi Alba.

Garber revealed in a chat on Saturday that the decision was a tough one that had to be taken despite his understanding of the circumstances. He pointed out that he respects Messi's decision to absent himself from the game in Austin but that the 38-year-old had to face the consequences.

"It was a very difficult decision. I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don't think there's a player - or anyone - who has done more for MLS than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision. Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game and we had to enforce it", he said via Tribal Football.

Inter Miami will be without their talismanic number 10 and captain Messi when they face FC Cincinnati in the MLS. The Herons are seven points behind their opponents, who lead the way in the Eastern Conference having played three games more. They will have new signing Rodrigo De Paul in the stands with Messi and Alba as he is not expected to debut in the game.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

