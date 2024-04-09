“I’m a Real Madrid fan, but Lionel Messi is the best in all of sport” - UFC champion Ilia Topuria makes honest admission about Inter Miami superstar

UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria termed Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time despite being a Real Madrid fan himself. He also revealed that Lionel Messi was his role model.

Topuria watched Inter Miami's game against Colorado Rapids from the stands, with Messi's side drawing 2-2 at the Chase Stadium. The UFC star was full of praise for the Barcelona legend and said (via GOAL):

"I'm a Real Madrid fan, but Leo Messi is the best in all of sports, he's my role model."

Topuria also watched the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game from the stands a few weeks ago and was seen hanging out with the likes of Jude Bellingham and David Alaba. He was also spotted meeting top players from Inter Miami at the Chase Stadium.

Dana White, the CEO of UFC, has admitted that Topuria could defend his title at Santiago Bernabeu soon.

Lionel Messi fit for CONCACAF Champions Cup amid 'dwarf' comments from Monterrey coach

Monterrey coach Nico Sanchez was in the news this week after he was heard calling Lionel Messi a 'possessed dwarf' in a leaked audio. The Liga MX side's manager claimed the Argentine even came close to punching him during the first leg of the two sides' CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal game.

He said as per the leaked audio released by FOX Sports MX:

"The dwarf was possessed, he had the face of the devil. He put his fist next to my face and says: 'Who do you think you are?' But because I didn't look at him, I was looking away, I never answered back, it made things worse. And Tata Martino, what a poor dummy, I had him in front of me telling me: 'Fool, you going to cry? Fool you going to cry?' What a dummy! All those videos, they probably erased them all because it leaves them looking bad. What they did was really serious. They want to dirty the pitch."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are behind in the tie after losing 2-1 at home in the first leg. They now travel to Mexico to face the Liga MX side, and have been handed a massive boost as the Argentine is available after missing the home game.

