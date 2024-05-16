"I’m really happy here" - Liverpool star shuts down exit rumors with strong statement

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has shut down exit rumors with a strong statement. Diaz has been linked with a surprise summer move to Barcelona.

The Colombian winger, who signed from FC Porto for £49 million in January 2022, has become a key player over the years. Diaz has so far made 97 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 24 goals and providing 13 assists.

This season, Diaz has played 50 games, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. The 27-year-old has now expressed happiness to be at Anfield and has said (via 101greatgoals):

"Being at Liverpool has been a great learning experience. I've grown as a professional, as a person, and as a teammate. I'm really happy here. I believe the club has great years ahead."

The Reds are set to go through a massive change in the summer. Jurgen Klopp will step down and Arne Slot looks set to take over and start a new project. Diaz, judging by his words, will remain a key part of the Anfield project.

PSG also interested in Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Barcelona's interest in Luis Diaz is well-documented by now. However, La Blaugrana are not the only European giants interested in the Colombian superstar.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as a potential destination for Diaz. The Parisians are looking to reinforce their attack as Kylian Mbappe will leave the club in the summer transfer window. A wide player like Diaz, who has the experience of playing in the big stages, could be a good addition to Luis Enrique's side.

Diaz is contracted with the Reds until the end of the 2026-27 season and he has an estimated market value of €75 million, as per Transfermarkt. While PSG have the financial firepower to sign Diaz, the winger's recent words could deter the interest of any potential suitor.