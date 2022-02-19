“I’m really pleased because he needed that” – Arteta feels Arsenal outcast is now ‘different’ after feeling important

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Nicolas Pepe has benefitted from participating in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Arteta feels the winger can help the Gunners for the remainder of the season.

Pepe has spent much of the ongoing club season on the bench, having been an unused substitute in 11 of Arsenal's 22 Premier League fixtures. He has started just five games and has come off the bench on four occasions.

Many felt that Pepe's time at the club could be coming to an end due to his significant lack of playing time. However, Arteta's recent comments suggest that the Ivorian is likely to have a role to play.

The Spanish tactician was recently quoted as saying by The Sun (via HITC):

“We have a really small squad and we need Nico at his best because hopefully he has understood that I want to play him. I don’t want to have a player like him sitting on the bench and not using him because this is the moment when I can give him a chance.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of Ben White and Nicolas Pépé "He's playing a final every day in the training sessions and that's what we want from our players."Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of Ben White and Nicolas Pépé "He's playing a final every day in the training sessions and that's what we want from our players." Mikel Arteta praises the attitude of Ben White and Nicolas Pépé 💪 https://t.co/Cxw06adXZS

Arteta also praised Pepe's improvement in training after his stint at the AFCON. The 26-year-old scored twice and assisted once in four matches but Ivory Coast were ousted by eventual runners-up Egypt in the Round of 16.

“But since he has come back from AFCON, I have seen a different Nico in his attitude, his smile, his energy and the way he is communicating," he said. "I think he felt important again, like a proper footballer that can win tournaments. I’m really pleased because he needed that.”

The Arsenal boss emphasized that the Ivorian has realized he could make a strong impact in the upcoming games for the Gunners.

“Now, he’s realised the importance of the end of the season for him," he said. "He had a brilliant end to last season and we want him to replicate that.”

Nicolas Pepe could start for Arsenal this weekend

Pepe has featured just 12 times for the Gunners this term, averaging roughly 64 minutes per contest. He has accumulated two goals and five assists in those outings.

However, when it comes to the Premier League, the numbers are not so encouraging. The 26-year-old has laid out just one assist and has no goals in nine league matches.

Regardless, Pepe is in line for a starting berth or at least a cameo off the bench this weekend. Arsenal will take on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium later tonight (February 19) and a win will take them up to fifth in the league standings.

Arsenal @Arsenal Back in N5



Back in action



🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) Back in N5Back in action🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) 🔴 Back in N5👊 Back in action🗓 Saturday, 3pm (UK) https://t.co/jNfqQJW45x

It is worth noting that Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in the Gunners' 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out. With the Brazilian suspended and Arsenal low on attacking options, Pepe could very well be handed a spot in the starting XI.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee