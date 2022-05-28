"I'm really proud of them" - Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos comments on four Liverpool stars and the love they get from fans

Roberto Carlos, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, recently spoke about Liverpool's Brazilian contingent head of the UCL final on Saturday (May 28).

There will be no shortage of Brazilian talent on display at the Stade de France. The Reds have four players of Brazilian descent, namely Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Thiago. However, Thiago represents Spain and not the Selecao.

Carlos is elated by the treatment his compatriots have received from the Anfield faithful and told the Mirror:

"I watch all the games and I'm really proud of [the four of] them. I'm very happy that the Liverpool fans have a lot of love for the Brazilian players, it is a very good thing to see. They have this opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and it is an honour for them and Brazil."

The 49-year-old has stayed true to his allegiance to Los Blancos and is rooting for them to lift La Decimocuarta (the 14th title) in Europe's premier-class tournament. He said:

"It will be a very difficult game but I do believe that Real Madrid will come out on top because they have more experience of playing so many finals."

Positive update on Liverpool stars Fabinho and Thiago ahead of their clash against Real Madrid

Having praised the Reds' Selecao contingent, Roberto Carlos will certainly hope they can all perform on the big night.

However, there have been doubts concerning the midfield duo of Fabinho and Thiago. The former sustained a thigh problem against Aston Villa on May 10 and has missed out on all of Liverpool's following fixtures.

Thiago, on the other hand, had to be substituted against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Red's final Premier League fixture. It has been a race against time for the two to get fit ahead of the final against Real Madrid. The good news is that both players have traveled to Paris with the squad.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Thiago, Fabinho, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk ALL trained ahead of the



Both the stars were back in training as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match presser.

"Looks good for both. Fabinho trained completely normal. Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there."

