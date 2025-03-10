"I'm not really sure what he brings to the team" - Paul Scholes makes feelings clear about 'disappointing' Manchester United star after Arsenal draw

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has opined that he's unsure of what Joshua Zirkzee brings to the squad. This came after the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Arsenal on Sunday (March 9).

Zirkzee, who was in the starting XI ahead of Rasmus Hojlund in attack, failed to find the back of the net during the game. Hence, Scholes was critical of the Dutchman's input at Old Trafford.

In an interview after the game, Scholes shared his thoughts about Zirkzee, saying (via Metro):

"Zirkzee I thought was a little bit disappointing today. I’m not sure he’s a number nine or a number ten."

He added:

"I’m not really sure what Zirkzee brings to the team. Rasmus Hojlund is obviously still having his issues but both teams are crying out for attacking players."

The duo of Zirkzee and Hojlund have struggled to score goals for the Red Devils this season. However, Zirkzee seems to be more creative due to his passing and ability to retain ball possession in attack.

In 42 appearances, the Dutchman has been on the scoresheet six times and has delivered only two assists this season. On the other hand, Hojlund has netted only seven goals and provided one assist in 37 games.

Both players have delivered the same level of goal contribution when evaluated. This sums up Manchester United's attacking crisis and indicates that a revamp in the striking department is needed in the summer.

"To achieve this milestone, it was a proud moment for me and my family" - Diogo Dalot on reaching 200 appearances at Manchester United

United's right-back Diogo Dalot claimed that registering 200 appearances as a Red Devil was a proud moment for him. He added that he was willing to fight to take United back to their glory days.

In an interview with BBC after United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, Dalot shared his thoughts on his achievement. He said (via The United Stand):

"When you sign for a big club like this, you want to live every moment. To achieve this milestone, it was a proud moment for me and my family."

He added:

"I am really happy with the journey and hopefully, there is many more to come. I'm really happy that I am here because I want to fight for it and we cannot be satisfied until we are at the top again."

Dalot has proven to be an important defender for Manchester United in recent years despite his recent struggles. In 43 appearances this season, he has registered four goal contributions (one goal and three assists).

