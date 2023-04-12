"I’m having Saka on that right-hand side" - Gabby Agbonlahor claims the Arsenal star is better than Manchester United legend David Beckham

Former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has made the bold claim that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is already better than Manchester United icon David Beckham.

Saka, 21, has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 13 goals and contributing 10 assists in 40 games across competitions. The young English wideman has helped himself to 12 goals and 10 assists in 30 league games. For many, he has been the Premier League Player of the Season.

Agbonlahor backs those sentiments and has even gone as far as to claim that Saka is better than Manchester United legend Beckham. He explained to talkSPORT that the Arsenal forward would be a shoo-in for England if he were to be selecting the Three Lions' team:

“I’d pick Saka over Beckham if I could pick an England team. I said it during the World Cup, I would have Saka over Beckham."

Saka impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five games. He was instrumental as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions romped to victories over Iran (6-2) and Senegal (3-0). He managed to keep the in-form Phil Foden out of the side. Agbonlahor touched on this:

“When I saw Saka at the World Cup, he was outstanding. In the Euros just gone as well, he was outstanding. Kept [Phil] Foden out of the team."

Agbonlahor likes Saka's pace and cites the winger's goal contributions as to why he'd select him for England:

"If I’m picking my best England team, I’m having Saka on that right-hand side. Pace, scores goals, more of an all-round game. Can take players on, score goals, get assists as well. I’m picking Saka.”

Saka has been remarkable for Arsenal this season but it's difficult to compare him with Beckham. The iconic No.7 carved out an illustrious career, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, PSG and AC Milan. He scored 127 goals and provided 214 assists in 718 career games.

Beckham was an entirely different profile of right-winger to Saka. He boasted one of the sweetest right-footed strikes in European football history. He was a menace at free-kicks and his creativity lit up the Premier League with the Red Devils.

The Inter Miami owner won the title on six occasions. Saka will look to follow suit as Arsenal sit top of the league with a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

Arsenal's Saka reacts to meeting Manchester United legend Beckham for the first time

David Beckham granted Bukayo Saka a snap.

Beckham paid the England national team a visit during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was an ambassador for the tournament in the Middle East.

Saka melted fans' hearts when he asked the Manchester United legend for a picture. He interrupted a conversation between England manager Southgate, Beckham and Jack Grealish. The Arsenal winger asked (via AFC Stuff):

"Sorry to interrupt can I have a picture with you?"

It may not be too long until aspiring young talent approaches him for photo opportunities. His meteoric rise at the Emirates has been admirable and he has shown humility throughout.

