“I’m not saying that to be sarcastic” – Thierry Henry highlights ‘weird’ fact about Steven Gerrard at Liverpool 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently said that he regrets the fact that Steven Gerrard never won the Premier League title with Liverpool. He added that Gerrard was incredibly impactful during his time with the Reds.

Gerrard came close to winning the Premier League twice, but Liverpool ended up as runners-up on both occasions. He did win the UEFA Champions League in 2005 and two FA Cups during his time at Anfield.

In an interview with PFA, Henry claimed that he finds it "weird" that Gerrard never won the Premier League title with Liverpool. He said:

"This guy, it pains me to look at him knowing that he didn't win the league. I'm not saying that to be sarcastic, understand me well. 'Stevie G didn't win the league', when I say it, it sounds weird."

Continuing to talk about the English former midfielder's impact, Henry added:

"That doesn't change the impact, what he could he transmit, how he used to transcend people, the energy, the aura, the attitude. This guy, when he was on (form) - even when he wasn't on - he used to try to find a way to motivate people. To get the crowd behind him; to get players that you might have thought were not that great, suddenly because he told them or tackled someone or smashed the ball in from 35 yards, everyone is like, 'we will follow this guy'."

Henry won the league title with Arsenal twice, including the famous 2003-04 "Invincibles" season, where they went unbeaten the whole campagin.

When Theirry Henry praised Liverpool legend on his retirement

Thierry Henry hailed Steven Gerrard after the Englishman announced his decision to retire from football in 2016. He claimed that the Liverpool legend was up there with Paul Scholes as a player he would have liked to play with.

Gerrard called it quits in 2016 after the end of the MLS season. He had joined LA Galaxy after his time with Liverpool, but could not win any trophies with the MLS side.

Henry said on Sky Sports:

"I will say alongside [Paul] Scholes, he is the player that I would have liked to have played with. He's one of those guys, the one who they say who could do anything on the pitch and do it well, Stevie G was him. A header, a free-kick, an assist, or a tackle, everything was done well. At times, he was underrated, he was just an amazing, amazing player."

Henry and Gerrard faced each other 17 times on the pitch when their respective English clubs clashed. The Frenchman ended up winning eight of the meetings, while the Englishman won six times.