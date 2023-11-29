"I'm scared I might meet Sergio Ramos" - Fan provides hilarious response when asked what he wants to do by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard

A young fan has drawn a hilarious Sergio Ramos reference when recently asked about his future aspirations by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

Two young brothers had an online chat with Odegaard and were asked by Norwegian about what they would like to do in the future. One of them provided a hysterical response, saying (via ESPN):

"I want to be an architect when I grow up. I don't want to be a footballer because I am scared I might meet Sergio Ramos and he might break my leg."

Sergio Ramos is one of the most decorated footballers of all time and is one of the best defenders of the modern era. While the Spaniard is an extremely skillful player, his playing style is considered rash by many.

Ramos has been sent off 29 times in his career, with the latest coming during Sevilla's 2-1 La Liga away defeat against Real Sociedad on November 25.

Ramos, though, has had a trophy-laden career, with 29 titles for club and country at the senior level. He won two UEFA Euros and a FIFA World Cup with Spain. He is also a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos equals Roberto Carlos and Gerard Pique's Champions League record

Ramos started for the Sevilla side that suffered a 3-2 defeat in their latest UEFA Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven on November 29.

He opened the scoring in the 24th minute for the Andalusian side. The goal marked his 16th in the history of the Champions League. The former Real Madrid and Spain captain is now level with his former teammates Roberto Carlos and Gerard Pique as the highest-scoring defender in the competition's history.

Throughout his career, Ramos has scored some absolutely crucial goals in the Champions League. His 93rd-minute equalizing header against Atletico Madrid in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League final is perhaps the most significant strike.