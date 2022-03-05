"I'm scared" - Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri admits he has 'no idea how to talk' to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is unsure how to approach club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United youngster joined the club from AS Monaco back in 2019. After mostly playing for the youth teams, he made his senior team debut last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The debut came in the final Premier League game of the season when the Red Devils beat Southampton 2-1.

Since Ronaldo joined the club last summer, Mejbri has been in awe of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He told Onze Mondial (reported via 90min):

"With Cristiano, it's a very, very high level. It's amazing. You can sense his experience, because he might not put the most work in, but when you have to score the goal to win, he will. He's always there when you need him. He'll be decisive for life. I was surprised to see everything he is capable of doing."

Mejbri added:

"In person, he's so impressive. In front of goal, he's unbelievable. He's also a really nice team-mate. If you need, you can always ask him for tips, he'll make himself available. So will everyone else, but he stays distant unless you want him. It's Cristiano, after all. I don't even know how to talk to him. I'm scared. I have no idea how to talk to him."

Speaking about Ronaldo being his idol while growing up, the Manchester United youngster said:

"I've watched him on television ever since I was kid, and now, to be with him, it's special. I'm living through something exceptional. I'm training with one of the greatest in the history of football. I'm learning all the time. I look at everything he does. I look at what he drinks. I do everything like him."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to help Manchester United a lot

Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo in August 2021 on a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year. The club paid £12.9 million plus a further £6.9 million in add-ons for his services.

The Portuguese forward was expected to help the Red Devils challenge for the Premier League trophy after they finished second last season.

Despite Ronaldo scoring nine goals in 23 league games for the club this season, Manchester United are languishing in fourth spot. His goalscoring has also dried up of late, with CR7 netting just once in his last 10 games at the club across all competitions.

United's next league game is against local rivals Manchester City this Sunday.

