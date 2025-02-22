"I’m not seeing it with him at this moment" - Pundit made to look red-faced after claim about Manuel Ugarte before Manchester United goal vs Everton

Rangers legend Ally McCoist was forced to bite his words after Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte netted a spectacular volley to help his side secure a 2-2 draw against Everton. The pundit had criticized the Uruguay international earlier in the game for failing to handle the Toffees' intensity during their Premier League fixture (February 22).

Manchester United had an extremely poor start to the game at Goodison Park with Beto (19') and Abdoulaye Doucoure (33') giving Everton a 2-0 lead. However, the Red Devils bounced back late in the second half. They salvaged a point via a Bruno Fernandes free-kick (72') and Ugarte's volley (80'), which was also his first goal for the club.

However, McCoist provided his verdict on Ugarte before his late leveler against Everton, saying (via METRO):

"The first thing you have to say is that Everton have been great. But United have got to lift and start asking questions of opponents. You need to ask a question of the opposition back-four. They haven’t done that. I just think about the middle of the park, Casemiro has been slightly better but I loom at Ugarte, I’m not seeing it with him at this moment in time. I’m really not seeing it. Those two aren’t really handling the intensity."

While Ugarte did score a crucial goal to rescue Manchester United, the £50 million summer signing was sloppy in midfield, losing possession 10 times. He was also dribbled past once and lost five duels.

"I don’t know if I have seen a United team play his bad" - Rio Ferdinand makes bold claim during Manchester United's 2-2 draw vs Everton

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has labeled his former side as 'embarrassing', accusing the players of showing a lack of desire during their 2-2 draw against Everton.

From the aforementioned source, Ferdinand was left fuming by the Red Devils' performance, saying:

"I’m sitting here and I don’t know if I have seen a United team play his bad. It has been embarrassing in all different facets of the game. Yes, we can talk about quality, you talk about talent, but one thing which is unforgiveable is a lack of desire. There’s instances in this game where Man Utd need to look at this Everton team and take examples from it. It’s embarrassing to sit here and watch it."

While Manchester United had more of the ball with 62 percent possession, they were thoroughly outclassed up front, landing nine shots with three being on target. In comparison, Everton impressed, garnering nine shots with eight being on target (with a superior xG of 1.91 compared to United's 0.41), as per FotMob.

The Red Devils remain 15th in the Premier League table with 30 points from 26 games and will next feature against Ipswich Town (February 26).

