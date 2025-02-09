”I’m shocked how bad he’s done" - Pundit hits out at Ruben Amorim for his time at Manchester United

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tim Sherwood has slammed Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim for failing to improve the team's performances. The Red Devils brought in the Portuguese tactician from Sporting in November last year following a poor start to the campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Amorim enjoyed a tremendous run in his four years at the Portuguese club and was identified as the ideal candidate to take the Premier League giants forward. However, Manchester United have struggled to impress under Amorim so far, and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table after 23 games.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, as cited by Football Insider, Sherwood insisted that the Red Devils look clueless under the Portuguese.

”I’m shocked how bad he’s done, Ruben. What’s he doing on the training pitch? They look clueless. They don’t know what the pattern is. What is the pattern? How do they want to play? I know how they wanted to play at Sporting, but you’ve had long enough to show them some principles so we can see something. We can’t see anything…," said Sherwood.

He continued:

“He’s a fantastic talker. He goes into the press conferences and he absolutely disarms the reporters straight away because he says ‘we are terrible, we are the worst team’. They can’t ask him any negative questions after that…"

Sherwood concluded:

“He just totally rips apart his team. He’s ripping them apart and they’re listening to that, the owners are listening to that, the fans are listening to that. Who he’s talking to is the fans really because he wants them to give him a little bit of grace.”

Manchester United had to rely on an injury-time Harry Maguire goal to secure a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Friday, February 7, in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

How many games have Manchester United won under Ruben Amorim?

Manchester United have won 10 and lost eight of their 20 games under Ruben Amorim so far. Interestingly, the Red Devils have won just four games out of 13 in the Premier League since the Portuguese's arrival, losing seven.

For context, Erik ten Hag managed four wins and four defeats from 11 games before he was sacked in October last year. Meanwhile, Manchester United were also knocked out of the EFL Cup quarterfinals by Tottenham Hotspur in December.

However, the Red Devils have won all four games under Amorim in the Europa League and both games in the FA Cup as well.

