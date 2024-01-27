"I'm not that shocked" - Roy Keane reveals why he is not surprised by Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

Manchester United icon Roy Keane is not surprised by Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The former Red Devils captain feels that the enormous demands on the German must be taking its toll on him.

In a development that sent shockwaves across the football world, Jurgen Klopp announced that he will step down as Liverpool's manager at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. The German tactician explained that he's running out of energy and will have to take some time off.

Reacting to the news, Manchester United icon Roy Keane stated that he wasn't surprised by the revelation. The Irishman explained that the demands and pressure on the tactician make such a decision somewhat expected. He also praised the beautiful work Klopp has done at Anfield over the last couple of years.

"There was a lot of chat about who might come in, a different challenge for Liverpool now is the timing," the Red Devils icon was quoted as saying by Liverpool.com. "The timing that the manager has made the decision and we'll see the reaction there will be from this group of players, the timing is slightly different but we know what a brilliant manager Klopp is."

"He's a character, we'll miss him — the type of football he'll play. But I'm not that shocked, the demand on those managers, it takes its toll," he added.

Klopp will be hoping to conclude his chapter with Liverpool on a high note by claiming as many trophies as possible this term. The Reds are still actively competing across all competitions this season.

They currently lead the Premier League title race with 48 points in 21 games and have already made it into the final of the EFL Cup where they will face Chelsea next month. The Reds have also progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup as well as the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool spell so far in numbers

The German tactician joined a struggling Liverpool side back in October 2015 after leaving Borussia Dortmund. Thanks to his incredible tactical prowess, hard work and vision, he was able to return the Reds back to where they belong among Europe's heavyweights.

During his stint at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has overseen 464 games across all fronts, winning 288, drawing 96 and losing 80 with an average of 2.07 points per game, as per Transfermarkt. His side has also scored 1,025 goals and let in 516 during his time with the Reds.

Talking about trophies, the 56-year-old has multiple honors to his name in Merseyside, namely the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup as well as the Community Shield.