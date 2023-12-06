"I'm sick of it already", "Worse than Kepa" - Arsenal fans blast David Raya after 4-3 win over Luton Town 

Arsenal fans online slammed goalkeeper David Raya after his poor showing against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, December 5.

In yet another thrilling Premier League encounter, the Gunners beat Luton 4-3 to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 20th minute from close range before Gabriel Osho equalised via a free header from a corner.

Gabriel Jesus tapped it in from a Ben White cross just before halftime to make sure Arsenal led 2-1 at the break. Luton, however, came out all guns blazing in the second half.

A corner in the 49th minute saw David Raya fail in his attempt to reach the ball and Elijah Adebayo scored as a result. The Spanish goalkeeper then let a shot from Ross Barkley past him in the 57th minute, which arguably should've been comfortably saved.

The Gunners, though, equalised within three minutes through Kai Havertz. Declan Rice then scored the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time, heading in from a Martin Odegaard cross.

After the game, Arsenal fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Raya for another poor showing this season as one wrote:

"Arteta coached a 4-1 but he signed Raya so… need to replace Ramsdale with a reliable #1 I’m sick of it already."

Expand Tweet

Another fan tweeted:

"Raya is worse than Kepa dksksks"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on David Raya's performance in Arsenal's win over Luton Town

Raya arrived at Arsenal on a season-long loan with a buy option from Brentford in the summer. He has since Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper. He has started every Premier League and UEFA Champions League game for them except the one where he was ineligible against the Bees.

Raya has, however, had a tough time in goal as he has often looked nervous and has been at fault for multiple goals this season. He was also at fault for two goals against Luton but manager Mikel Arteta urged his entire defense to do better.

When asked about Raya's performance, he said (via Arsenal.com):

"We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals and it’s not about blaming, we have never done it, and we’re not going to do it now. It’s about how the team reacts to that, because it’s going to happen, and I love that response."

Raya, 28, has made 15 appearances for the Gunners across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 13 goals.