“I’m sorry I couldn’t help more” – Luis Enrique shares emotional farewell message to fans after parting ways with Spain following FIFA World Cup exit

Luis Enrique shared an emotional farewell message to fans after stepping down as Spain's manager following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

La Roja were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Morocco on penalties. Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed their attempts from the spot.

It brought an end to an ultimately disappointing campaign for the 2010 world champions, and questions were instantly raised over Enrique's future.

After days of speculation, though, the former Barcelona head coach quit his managerial position. He has now shared a farewell message with the fans.

On his Instagram handle, he wrote:

"On my behalf and that of all of us who make up the staff: It all started 4 years ago and how fast time has passed. I can only be super grateful to those who signed me two times (President Rubiales and sports director Molina). To all the RFEF employees with whom we share experiences of all kinds."

He added:

"It has been very special to be a part of this. Last but not least, to the fans who have uniformly conveyed their support to us at all times and especially the most delicate ones."

Enrique claimed that the team needs 'support' following their loss so that new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente can accomplish everything with the side.

"It's time to say goodbye and in these cases just a little reflection... What the team needs is SUPPORT in all its meaning so that Luis de la Fuente can achieve everything he wants. Let's go SPAIN! Until forever. Thank you! LEMG."

Enrique first took charge of Spain's national team in July 2018 before quitting the following March, only to return for a second spell just eight months later.

Overall, he managed 47 games, winning 26 and losing just seven times. During this run, the Spaniard guided La Roja to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last year and the finals of the UEFA Nations League just months later.

Spain looking to rebuild from 2022 FIFA World Cup disappointment

The 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica aside, Spain failed to pull up trees at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They drew against Germany before losing to Japan and Morocco.

They looked bland in possession and lacked a focal point upfront. Their only positive sights were the promising displays of young guns such as Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Luis de la Fuente will have the enviable task of getting the best out of a team that's been stuck in a rut for some time now.

