“I’m sorry about that” - Ruud van Nistelrooy bursts into laughter as he declines to comment on Erik ten Hag decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea game

Ruud van Nistelrooy has refused to get involved in the Cristiano Ronaldo discussion at Manchester United. The PSV manager was quizzed about the Portuguese's antics during the midweek clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo reportedly refused to come off the bench as a late substitute and walked down the tunnel in the final stages of the Red Devils' win over Tottenham. The 37-year-old has now been dropped from the squad to face Chelsea over the weekend and is training with the U21 side.

Speaking after the Europa League loss to Arsenal, Nistelrooy said he was not going to answer any questions unrelated to the game. He said (via Metro) before bursting into laughter:

"I think I wouldn't do justice on my team and Arsenal to not talk about the game tonight. I think that would be fair to both teams. I'm sorry about that."

Nistelrooy and Ronaldo were involved in a training ground incident during the Portuguese star's first stint at the club. The Dutchman reportedly asked the youngster to go cry to his 'new father', refering to then-Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant Carlos Queiroz, shortly after his father passed away.

The legendary striker admitted he was wrong to do so and spoke about the incident on Vibe with Five last year:

"I know that I was wrong in that situation. I immediately walked into the dressing room and I sat next to him [Cristiano Ronaldo] in the dressing room and apologised for my behaviour when I'd calmed down.

"That frustration is coming from somewhere and now when you're 44, you look back on things and you know when things are going on around you, sometimes it can make you frustrated.

"In that incident, it led to a discussion with Cristiano but of course, you need to realise and be big enough to acknowledge that."

Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Manchester United situation

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer, but he failed to find a potential suitor. And he has not been able to force his way into Erik ten Hag's starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo commented on him being dropped from the Chelsea game and posted on Instagram:

"As I've always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn't changed.

"I haven't changed. I'm the same person and the same professional that I've been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process."

Manchester United are currently a point behind Chelsea in the table at fifth and could go ahead with a win on Saturday.

