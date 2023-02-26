"I'm starting to understand" - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason behind his goalscoring form at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has explained that getting on the same wavelength as his new teammates is the catalyst for his red-hot goalscoring form.

Ronaldo continued his fine form for Al-Nassr with another stunning display against Damac on Saturday (February 25). He netted a hat-trick as Rudi Garcia's side cruised to a 3-0 win.

The Portuguese icon's heroics saw the Riyadh-based club return to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings. They have a two-point lead over second-placed Al-Ittihad.

While the title remains the eventual goal, Ronaldo has also set his eyes on bagging individual accolades in the Middle East. Despite only making his debut last month, he's already in contention to win the top scorer award in the league this term. With eight goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is joint-fourth in the goalscoring charts. He's only five goals behind top scorer and teammate Talisca.

Following the win against Damac, Ronaldo said that the increasing understanding between him and his teammates is getting the best out of him. He's confident that Al-Aalami will continue to improve as they spend more time with each other. He told Arab television channel SSC:

"I feel more adapted to the team. It's not easy to come and in five, six, or seven games; everyone knows my movements. But I'm starting to understand their movements, and they are starting to understand my movements. Step by step, we can reach the big level."

Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed his delight at continuing his goalscoring form against Damac. He tipped his hat to his teammates for their efforts too, saying:

"I'm very happy, but the most important (thing) is the team. The team did a fantastic job (against Damac); they ran; they fought. For me, the goals are important, but the most important thing is the team."

It's evident that Cristiano Ronaldo has settled to life in Saudi Arabia well as he thanked his interviewer in Arabic.

How many goal contributions Cristiano Ronaldo has had for Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr debut was delayed, as he had to serve a two-match suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April last year. He then struggled to hit the ground running, failing to register a goal contribution in his first two games for his new club.

He opened his account for Al-Nassr with a goal in their 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh. Ronaldo followed that up with a four-goal haul against Al-Wehda and then two assists against Al-Taawoun. He now has ten goal contributions (eight goals, two assists) for his new side.

