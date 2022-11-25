"I’m still not convinced he’s got those leadership skills" - Roy Keane expresses concern about Arsenal star at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey lacks the leadership skills to spearhead Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Partey has played a key role for Arsenal this season and has forged a great midfield partnership with Granit Xhaka. The Ghana international has registered 11 league appearances and has scored two goals.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. They have been excellent in the English top flight this season under the management of Mikel Arteta.

However, Partey has had his share of injury issues as well. The midfielder missed three of Arsenal's league fixtures due to thigh problems earlier this season.

Keane did appreciate the midfielder's impressive performances for the Gunners this campaign. However, the former England international remains unconvinced of the midfielder's leadership abilities at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Keane said on ITV Sport's coverage of Ghana's FIFA World Cup fixture against Portugal, which resulted in a 3-2 defeat to the Black Stars (via Football365):

“Well he’s (Partey) having a very good season. He’s settled down, he had a lot of injury problems when he first went to Arsenal. He’s got a big role here because there are some inexperienced players around him. I’m still not convinced he’s got those leadership skills."

He added:

“But a very good player and he’ll have a big part to play today [against Portugal] because there’s a big responsibility, particularly in the middle of the park, of course a huge position on the pitch. He’s had a good season, he should be confident, but it’s a big challenge for him in the middle of the park to help the players around him."

“I think he’s got better" - Graeme Souness disagrees with Roy Keane's assessment of Arsenal star at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness seemingly disagreed with Keane's assessment of Partey. The pundit lavished praise on the Ghanaian midfielder and believes he can perform at the FIFA World Cup.

Following Keane's comments on Partey, Souness added (via the aforementioned Football365 report):

“I think he’s [Partey] got better. It took him a wee bit of time to adjust to our game. I think he’s got a bit of everything and I think you’re going to see him improve in his days at Arsenal. He’s got all the attributes to be a very, very good player in our football. This is another stage for him, get out there and show you can do it on this stage as well.”

Ghana are in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. They will next face South Korea in the FIFA World Cup on 28 November.

