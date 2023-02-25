"I'm still not convinced" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Leicester vs Arsenal

Mark Lawrence recently predicted an easy win for Arsenal when they travel to face Leicester City on Saturday, February 25. The pundit is still not convinced by the Foxes and believes the Gunners will walk away with all three points.

Arsenal and Leicester City have two wins in their last five matches but are miles apart in the Premier League table. The Gunners are on top, while the Foxes have just managed to get out of the relegation zone and sit 14th – just four points off the drop zone.

In his weekly prediction for Paddy Power, Lawrence claimed that Brendan Rodgers' side did well against Manchester United, but crumbled after conceding a goal. He has backed Mikel Arteta's side to win and wrote:

"Leicester were great in the first half against Manchester United and they forced David De Gea into a few good saves but they ultimately lost handsomely. I like the way Arsènal kept going against Villa last week. They got the breaks in the end but they earned them.

"I'm still not convinced by Leicester, they are getting better but once they concede a goal they collapse. It's got to be an Arsènal Win for me. Leicester 0-2 Arsènal."

Arsenal confident ahead of travel to Leicester City

Arsenal are back in full confidence after their dramatic late win over Aston Villa. An own goal from their former player Emi Martinez and a goal on the counter saw them seal a 4-2 win at the very end.

When asked about the comeback win over Villa, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said:

"I was really complimentary to them, the way they reacted, but as well, there are things that in the first half we should do better, especially the way we played and the way we controlled the game that we cannot be 2-1 down. We have to learn those lessons quickly and hopefully we can have a very and more consistent performance against Leicester, because it's going to be needed to win the game."

Speaking about the Foxes ahead of their meeting this weekend, Arteta said:

"They've been really consistent the past few weeks in the games they've played. It's true that Brendan has proposed very different games in many different moments throughout the seasons and they have this capacity to adapt, play different formations and play in different approaches. We have prepared for both because it's possible and let's see what they do tomorrow."

The Gunners, who have 54 points under their belt, can go five points clear of Manchester City with a win.

