“I’m still not going to rule them out” – Manchester United legend makes emphatic Premier League title race claim after win over Barcelona

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes recently refused to rule out the Red Devils' chances of winning the Premier League this season.

The retired England midfielder insisted that his former club, who are just three points behind second-placed Manchester City, are in a good position to lift the trophy this season.

Scholes told BT Sport (via Metro):

"I’m still not going to rule them out of the title race. I know people will say they’re a little bit too far away. A lot of people say Manchester City are going to win the league. What are [United], two, three points behind Manchester City? So I still think they’re in with a chance, with this momentum."

Manchester United could technically achieve a quadruple this season. The Red Devils secured a place in the last-16 after their win over Barcelona on Friday, February 23. Erik ten Hag's men are yet to lock horns with Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 26, and they remain in the FA Cup as well.

United will certainly have their work cut out for them, given the hectic schedule of fixtures that is to come. Scholes touched upon this and said:

"The only thing I think that might hurt them is the amount of games. They’ve got the League Cup final on Sunday, the FA Cup in midweek, Liverpool away the week after. There are some tough games."

He added:

"But on the other hand they’ve played Arsenal twice, they’ve played Manchester City twice, and I still think they’re in a half-decent position to go for the league."

Manchester United have been in great form this season in the English top tier, sitting third in the table with 49 points from 24 fixtures.

"It will take a little bit of pressure off" - Paul Scholes on Manchester United's win over Barcelona

Manchester United pulled off a 2-1 comeback victory against Barcelona in the playoff stages of the UEFA Europa League. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Blaugrana after converting a penalty in the first half.

Ten Hag's side then recovered in the second half thanks to goals from Fred and Antony.

Scholes believes the win over the Spanish giants will provide a boost to Manchester United's confidence ahead of the EFL Cup finals against Newcastle United this weekend. The Englishman said:

"Of course it’s good to go in [to Sunday’s final] with the momentum of beating a good team like Barca, a top-class club with the history they have. It was important going into Sunday. But there’s not just Sunday. Sunday is a massive game for silverware, it’s something this club need."

He added:

"It will take a little bit of pressure off [Erik ten Hag] and the team. Every game between now and the end of the season is going to be big."

Following the EFL Cup final, Manchester United will face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 2.

Poll : 0 votes