“I’m still at the right place here, 100%. And if not, then you have to end it” – Jurgen Klopp addresses Liverpool future amid pressure due to slow start

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he will part ways with the club as soon as he feels he cannot improve the situation at Anfield. The German manager is confident that he will be able to turn things around at the club and that he is at the right place.

The Reds have not made the best of starts to the Premier League season and have won just two of their seven matches. The Reds have drawn four of those matches and lost to Manchester United. They are currently ninth in the league table – 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool FC @LFC A late, late winner = the first Klopp fist pumps of the season A late, late winner = the first Klopp fist pumps of the season 😁 https://t.co/An95bDrmKP

Speaking to Sky Germany, Klopp addressed his recent contract renewal and claimed he knew it was the right club for him to be at when he signed the deal. He said:

"I always knew that I would like to stay here. I'm still at the right place here, 100%. And if not, then you have to end it. It would be silly not to. But everybody involved doesn't see things like that."

Jurgen Klopp penned a new deal that will keep him at Liverpool until 2026

Klopp signed a new deal at Liverpool at the end of April this year and has extended his stay at the club until 2026. After putting pen to paper to the new deal, the Reds boss spoke about his time at the club.

Klopp told the club's official website:

"There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before."

Speaking about being the perfect fit for the Anfield outfit, Klopp continued:

"Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it's why I've extended previously."

"This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer? Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a 'Yes!'"

Klopp joined Liverpool in October of 2015 after the club sacked Brendan Rodgers. The German tactician has helped the club win the Premier League and Champions League once during his spell at Anfield.

Poll : 0 votes