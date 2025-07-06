“I’m still in shock” - Alexander-Arnold reveals how it felt to play for Real Madrid on funeral day of ‘friend’ Diogo Jota 

Real Madrid full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed how it felt to play on the same day as the funeral of his good 'friend' and ex-Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The Englishman claimed that he is 'still in shock' and recovering from the devastating news.

On Thursday (July 3), Jota (28) and his brother Andre Silva (25) tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain's Zamora province. The incident shocked the footballing world, with condolences and prayers flowing in from all around the globe.

Jota's funeral was held on Saturday morning (July 5) in his hometown of Gondomar, with a host of high-profile footballers in attendance. Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and many other current and former teammates of Jota were present to say their final goodbyes.

Unfortunately, Alexander-Arnold couldn't make it, as he was set to feature for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final of the Club World Cup on the same day. He started the game and played 67 minutes before being subbed off for superstar forward Kylian Mbappe.

After the game, which Madrid won 3-2, Trent was emotional when asked about Jota. He said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"It was tough playing today. You never imagine it could happen to someone you consider a friend. I'm still in shock."

While playing for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold made 145 appearances alongside Jota, assisting him 10 times. The pair won the 2024-25 Premier League title, the FA Cup, and two EFL Cups together at Anfield.

"A true friend" - Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold penned a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota

After the news of ex-Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's tragic passing in a vehicular accident broke on Thursday (July 3), Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold penned a heartfelt tribute to his 'true friend'.

On Instagram, the 26-year-old posted a carousel of his best moments with the erstwhile Portuguese forward. The caption read:

"It's so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone. Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for Andre as well. Brothers and best friends."

"When it's less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great teammate and a true friend. Forever number 20. Rest in peace, Diogo," Alexander-Arnold concluded.

Up next, Alexander-Arnold will be seen in action in Real Madrid's Club World Cup semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday (July 9).

